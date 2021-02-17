Overdrive

Renault India has launched its first sub-four-metre SUV in the form of the Renault Kiger. The Kiger sits in the lower half of the compact SUV segment and competes with the Nissan Magnite, which it is also related to mechanically. Bookings for the Renault Kiger have begun for a Rs 11,000 deposit across Renault India dealerships and online. The Kiger can be had in four variants, with two petrol engine options and two gearbox options for each engine. Here's how much you pay for each variant and the features they offer (all prices are ex-showroom and introductory).

Renault Kiger RXE

MT - Rs 5.45 lakh

MT Dual Tone - Rs 5.62 lakh

-LED DRLs

-LED taillights

-Turn indicators on outer mirrors

-Contrasting outer mirrors

-Roof rails

-Rear spoiler

-16-inch steel wheels

-Centre armrest with open storage

-3.5-inch LED instrument cluster

-Driver and front passenger adjustable headrests

-Manual AC

-Fully folding rear seat

-Front power windows

-Manually adjustable outer mirrors

-Front and rear 12V charging socket

-Dual front airbags

-ABS and EBD

Renault Kiger RXL

MT - Rs 6.14 lakh

MT Dual Tone - Rs 6.31 lakh

AMT - Rs 6.59 lakh

AMT Dual Tone - Rs 6.76 lakh

Turbo MT - Rs 7.14 lakh

Turbo MT Dual Tone - Rs 7.31 lakh

All features of RXE+

-Body-coloured door handles

-Shark fin antenna

-Chrome grille accents

-Chrome panelling and gloss black interior accents

-Three-spoke steering wheel with black accents

-4-speaker audio system with Bluetooth and USB

-Intermittent wipers

-Rear AC vents

-Rear power windows

-Electrically adjustable outer mirrors

-Rear parcel shelf

-Dimming interior mirror

-Tilt-adjustable steering

-Speed-sensing door locks

Renault Kiger RXT

MT - Rs 6.60 lakh

MT Dual Tone - Rs 6.77 lakh

AMT - Rs 7.05 lakh

AMT Dual Tone - Rs 7.22 lakh

Turbo MT - Rs 7.60 lakh

Turbo MT Dual Tone - Rs 7.77 lakh

Turbo CVT - Rs 8.60 lakh

Turbo CVT Dual Tone - Rs 8.77 lakh

All features of RXL+

-Silver rear skid plate

-Silver roof bars with 50kg capacity

-16-inch flex steel wheels

-Black interior door handles

-Centre console closed storage

-Steering mounted audio and phone controls

-Chrome highlights on centre console

-Linear interlock fabric seat upholstery

-8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

-Driver seat height adjustment

-Front seatback pocket-60:40 split rear seats with individual headrests and ISOFIX mounts

-Rear centre armrest with cupholders

-Rear wiper and washer

-Reverse camera

-Rear cabin lighting

-Access card and push-button start and stop

-Upper glove box

-Passenger side vanity mirror

-Side airbags

Renault Kiger RXZ

MT - Rs 7.55 lakh

MT Dual Tone - Rs 7.72 lakh

AMT - Rs 8.00 lakh

AMT Dual Tone - Rs 8.17 lakh

Turbo MT - Rs 8.55 lakh

Turbo MT Dual Tone - Rs 8.72 lakh

Turbo CVT - Rs 9.55 lakh

Turbo CVT Dual Tone - Rs 9.72 lakh

All features of RXT+

-Full LED headlights

-Chrome and black fender accents

-16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

-Black centre console

-Leather inserts on steering wheel

-Quilted seat upholstery

-7-inch digital instrument cluster

-8-speaker Arkamys audio system

-Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

-Drive modes with rotary controller

-Auto climate control

-Interior ambient lighting with control switch

-PM 2.5 air filter

-Driver side window auto up/down

-Power folding outer mirrors

-Cooled glove box

-Rear defogger