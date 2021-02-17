Wednesday, February 17, 2021Back to
Renault Kiger goes on sale priced from Rs 5.45 lakh: A closer look at its variant-wise prices, features

The Renault Kiger is available in four main trim levels, with two engine options and two transmission choices for each engine on offer.


OverdriveFeb 17, 2021 14:34:13 IST

Renault India has launched its first sub-four-metre SUV in the form of the Renault Kiger. The Kiger sits in the lower half of the compact SUV segment and competes with the Nissan Magnite, which it is also related to mechanically. Bookings for the Renault Kiger have begun for a Rs 11,000 deposit across Renault India dealerships and online. The Kiger can be had in four variants, with two petrol engine options and two gearbox options for each engine. Here's how much you pay for each variant and the features they offer (all prices are ex-showroom and introductory).

Renault Kiger RXE

MT - Rs 5.45 lakh
MT Dual Tone - Rs 5.62 lakh

-LED DRLs
-LED taillights
-Turn indicators on outer mirrors
-Contrasting outer mirrors
-Roof rails
-Rear spoiler
-16-inch steel wheels
-Centre armrest with open storage
-3.5-inch LED instrument cluster
-Driver and front passenger adjustable headrests
-Manual AC
-Fully folding rear seat
-Front power windows
-Manually adjustable outer mirrors
-Front and rear 12V charging socket
-Dual front airbags
-ABS and EBD

There are a total of four trim levels for the Renault Kiger - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. Image: Tech2 / Amaan Ahmed

Renault Kiger RXL

MT - Rs 6.14 lakh
MT Dual Tone - Rs 6.31 lakh
AMT - Rs 6.59 lakh
AMT Dual Tone - Rs 6.76 lakh
Turbo MT - Rs 7.14 lakh
Turbo MT Dual Tone - Rs 7.31 lakh

All features of RXE+

-Body-coloured door handles
-Shark fin antenna
-Chrome grille accents
-Chrome panelling and gloss black interior accents
-Three-spoke steering wheel with black accents
-4-speaker audio system with Bluetooth and USB
-Intermittent wipers
-Rear AC vents
-Rear power windows
-Electrically adjustable outer mirrors
-Rear parcel shelf
-Dimming interior mirror
-Tilt-adjustable steering
-Speed-sensing door locks

Renault Kiger RXT

MT - Rs 6.60 lakh
MT Dual Tone - Rs 6.77 lakh
AMT - Rs 7.05 lakh
AMT Dual Tone - Rs 7.22 lakh
Turbo MT - Rs 7.60 lakh
Turbo MT Dual Tone - Rs 7.77 lakh
Turbo CVT - Rs 8.60 lakh
Turbo CVT Dual Tone - Rs 8.77 lakh

All features of RXL+

-Silver rear skid plate
-Silver roof bars with 50kg capacity
-16-inch flex steel wheels
-Black interior door handles
-Centre console closed storage
-Steering mounted audio and phone controls
-Chrome highlights on centre console
-Linear interlock fabric seat upholstery
-8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
-Driver seat height adjustment
-Front seatback pocket-60:40 split rear seats with individual headrests and ISOFIX mounts
-Rear centre armrest with cupholders
-Rear wiper and washer
-Reverse camera
-Rear cabin lighting
-Access card and push-button start and stop
-Upper glove box
-Passenger side vanity mirror
-Side airbags

Renault Kiger RXZ

MT - Rs 7.55 lakh
MT Dual Tone - Rs 7.72 lakh
AMT - Rs 8.00 lakh
AMT Dual Tone - Rs 8.17 lakh
Turbo MT - Rs 8.55 lakh
Turbo MT Dual Tone - Rs 8.72 lakh
Turbo CVT - Rs 9.55 lakh
Turbo CVT Dual Tone - Rs 9.72 lakh

All features of RXT+

-Full LED headlights
-Chrome and black fender accents
-16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
-Black centre console
-Leather inserts on steering wheel
-Quilted seat upholstery
-7-inch digital instrument cluster
-8-speaker Arkamys audio system
-Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
-Drive modes with rotary controller
-Auto climate control
-Interior ambient lighting with control switch
-PM 2.5 air filter
-Driver side window auto up/down
-Power folding outer mirrors
-Cooled glove box
-Rear defogger

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

