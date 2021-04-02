Friday, April 02, 2021Back to
Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate editions debut, V8 and hybrid powertrains on offer

The Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate editions sit at the very top of the Range Rover lineup.


As the current Range Rover nears the end of its lifecycle, Land Rover has added two more special editions to the line-up. The Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate edition sit at the very top of the Range Rover spectrum and can be had in two versions, a luxury focused SVAutobiography LWB or a standard wheelbase and V8-only SVAutobiography Dynamic. The Ultimate editions are a work of the Land Rover's SV Bespoke team at the Special Vehicle Operations, being hand-finished by this outfit.

The Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate editions will be launched in India in the coming months. Image: Land Rover

The Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate editions are done up in a new satin-finish Orchard Green paint option with a black contrasting roof and copper-highlighted details. These include copper-highlighted metal Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate, copper-plated and black enamel SV logo on the B-pillar, embroidered SV logos on all headrests, illuminated Ultimate edition treadplates and copper-trimmed commissioning plaque on the centre console.

The long-wheelbase version is available with aircraft-style reclining rear seats. Image: Land Rover

The long-wheelbase version is available with the twin aircraft-style reclining rear seats with its massage functions and leg supports. The fixed centre console houses a Zenith timepiece, a fridge and stowable tables. Many upholstery options are available, but Land Rover recommends the tan leather and copper-weave carbon trim. Optionally, upholstery from high-end Italian furniture brand Poltrona Frau can also be had.

This version can be had with two engine options, the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 good for 565 hp and 700 Nm or the PHEV P400e, which pairs a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a 103 kW electric motor and 13 kWh battery pack for a combined output of 404 hp and 640 Nm and 40 km of all-electric range. The sportier SVAutobiography Dynamic can only be had with the V8 and in SWB form but comes with chassis upgrades such as more focused suspension geometry and steering calibration, an anti-roll system and an eight-millimetre drop in ride height.

The Dynamic version also gets diamond-finish 22-inch alloy wheels and body highlights in black. There are also knurled-finish pedals and controls and anodised red paddle shifters. This version, too, is finished in a different tan and carbon fibre upholstery package.

