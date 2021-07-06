Overdrive

Jaguar Land Rover has rolled out the updated-for-2021 version of its popular Range Rover Evoque SUV in India. Prices for the 2021 Range Rover Evoque start from Rs 64.12 lakh, up significantly from the Rs 57.99 lakh for the current-gen model launched in 2020. The 2021 Range Rover Evoque gets more equipment than the outgoing version. Major additions are that of a ten-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree cameras, a PM 2.5 cabin air filter and a wireless charger with a phone signal booster. The interiors get a new dual-tone colour option – Deep Garnet and Ebony.

Notable features carried over on the 2021 Evoque are the 11-speaker Meridian audio system, a digital instrument cluster, 10-way powered front seats, two-zone climate control and seven airbags.

The Evoque continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre Ingenium turbo-petrol making 250 hp and 365 Nm. The 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine now makes 204 hp and 430 Nm. Both engines are paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmissions. Both petrol and diesel models get all-wheel-drive, the Terrain Response 2 off-road modes as well as the ClearSight front camera that shows the positions of the wheels and the obstacles around the SUV.

The second-gen Range Rover Evoque is based on Jaguar Land Rover's Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), which uses a mix of ultra-high strength steel and aluminium for a 13 percent stiffer structure. The Evoque is 4,371 mm long, 2,100 mm wide and 1,649 mm tall.

Variant-wise prices aren't out yet, but the petrol engine is available in the R-Dynamic SE trim, while the diesel is being offered in the lower-spec S trim. The 2021 Range Rover Evoque competes with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60. It will also face competition from the facelifted Audi Q5, which is set to be introduced in India later this year.