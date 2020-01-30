Overdrive

Land Rover has launched the second-generation Evoque in India at a starting price of Rs 54.94 lakh, ex-showroom. Available with a choice of 2-litre diesel engine, the new Evoque carries over the drivetrain from the outgoing model. Two trims available are the base S trim and the SE with R-Dynamic pack. We've driven the diesel S variant, with full road test figures for the new Evoque as well. Currently, the second-generation Evoque has debuted in the diesel guise only and the petrol variant is expected sometime later in 2020.

Variant-wise prices for the second-generation Evoque are as follows:

Diesel

S - 54.94 lakh ex-showroom

R-Dynamic SE - Rs 59.85 lakh ex-showroom

The new Evoque is the first car from JLR's platform to feature the Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), which uses a mix of ultra-high strength steel and aluminium for a 13 percent stiffer structure, as claimed by the company. Engineers have also increased the wheelbase of the new Evoque over the outgoing car by 20 mm for a resultant 2,681 mm, all going towards greater interior space for rear passengers. Despite which, dimensions of the new Evoque are as compact as ever, with only a 1 mm increase in overall length. Exterior dimensions clock in at 4,371 mm length, 2,100 mm width and 1,649 mm height.

This, of course, is some way short of the Velar, which the new Evoque resembles quite closely, from the front and rear. Sleek wraparound LED headlamps are borrowed from the larger sibling, while a new grille and cutout in the front bumper help differentiate the Evoque from the Velar when viewed head on. While the profile of the new Evoque hasn't changed much from afar, up close the changes in the trim applied on the front fender are noticeable, apart from the flush door handles which pop out when the vehicle is unlocked. Both variants come with 18-inch alloy wheels, with different designs for each.

The cabin sees several improvements as well. Most noticeable being the twin 10-inch touchscreen layout, the Touch Pro Duo system as seen on current Range Rovers, which bring with it revolutionary technology such as the ClearSight rear camera system which displays a view from an external camera, allowing rearward vision even with cargo laid up till the roof. The Touch Pro Duo and ClearSight are available on the top variants only, along with fully-digital instrumentation and Meridian 11-speaker sound system. As standard, the Evoque gets a single 10-inch touchscreen with Apple/Android integration, 6-speaker system, 10-way powered front seats, two-zone climate control, 360-degree parking cameras, and seven airbags among many others. It must be noted, the iconic rotary gear selector has made way for a stick-type gear shifter, borrowed from the F-Type.

As for the drivetrain, the Evoque is available in D180 and P250 specification. The BSVI-compliant 2-litre diesel produces 180PS and 430Nm of torque, while the 2-litre petrol makes 248PS and 365Nm torque. Both are coupled with a 9-speed automatic transmission and on-demand all-wheel drive, with Land Rover's Terrain Response System 2 accessible via a rotary dial on the central stack. The SUV is high on refinement levels and has better NVH optimization than the previous generation. The new Range Rover Evoque, as before, straddles the lines of the compact luxury SUV segment, as well as the mid-sized SUVs when pricing is considered. As such, its chief rivals are the Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40.

