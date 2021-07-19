Monday, July 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Rajasthan EV policy 2021 explained: State subsidy to make electric two-wheelers cheaper

The Rajasthan EV policy 2021 only incentivises purchase of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.


Amaan AhmedJul 19, 2021 10:55:33 IST

Following in the footsteps of the Gujarat and Maharashtra governments, Rajasthan has now unveiled its own initiative to boost adoption of electric vehicles in the state. Rajasthan’s Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas announced the state will subsidise buyers of electric vehicles by offering to reimburse the state goods and service tax (SGST) as well as extending a one-time incentive, that is – just like in other states – decided upon basis the battery capacity of the vehicle sold.

Rajasthan EV policy 2021: Electric scooters and motorcycles to get cheaper

The big impact of the Rajasthan EV policy 2021 will be seen on the prices of electric two-wheelers. All electric scooters and motorcycles sold and registered in the state between 1 April, 2021 to 31 March 31, 2022 will be eligible for SGST reimbursement. The SGST amount paid to the buyer of the electric two-wheeler will be equal to the amount mentioned in the bill by the seller of the vehicle. The final amount will be transferred directly to buyers by the District Transport Officer.

But what will make an even bigger difference is the one-time incentive on offer for electric two-wheeler buyers. Electric scooters and motorcycles with a battery capacity of up to 2 kWh will be eligible for a subsidy of Rs 5,000. Models with battery capacity of 2 to 4 kWh will be eligible for a Rs 7,000 incentive; those with a battery capacity of between 4 to 5 kWh will receive a Rs 9,000 incentive while e-two-wheelers with a battery capacity of over 5 kWh will be eligible for a Rs 10,000 incentive.

Prices of electric two-wheelers in Rajasthan are set to drop by about Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Image: Ather Energy

Prices of electric two-wheelers in Rajasthan are set to drop by about Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Image: Ather Energy

It must be noted that at this time, there is no electric scooter or motorcycle on sale in India with a battery capacity of 4 kWh or above, so no existing models will be able to avail of the full subsidy on offer. The subsidy is also much lower than what is on offer in Gujarat (Rs 10,000 per kWh, total subsidy limited to Rs 20,000) and in Maharashtra (Rs 5,000 per kWh, total subsidy currently limited to Rs 25,000).

Ather Energy – which has an outlet in Jaipur – is likely to see prices of its electric scooters drop by around Rs 9,000 – 10,000, as their battery size will see them qualify for a Rs 7,000 incentive, and the SGST amount will total up to roughly Rs 3,000. This is set to bring the Ather 450 Plus' price down to around Rs 1.16 lakh, and the Ather 450X's price down to about Rs 1.35 lakh.

Revolt's RV400 electric motorcycle will be eligible for a total incentive of Rs 10,690 when it goes on sale in Rajasthan. Image: Revolt Intellicorp

Revolt's RV400 electric motorcycle will be eligible for a total incentive of Rs 10,690 when it goes on sale in Rajasthan. Image: Revolt Intellicorp

As it stands, Revolt Motors does not operate in Rajasthan, but has issued a statement highlighting that buyers of the Revolt RV400 in Rajasthan would be eligible for a total incentive of Rs 10,690. If the ex-showroom price of the bike in Rajasthan turns out to be the same as in other states, the effective cost for buyers will be around Rs 97,000.

Most models from Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech, too, are likely to see their prices drop by around Rs 7,000 – 10,000 in Rajasthan.

Additionally, Rajasthan is also offering similar subsidies for electric auto-rickshaws and goods carriers, with the one-time incentive ranging from Rs 10,000 – 20,000.

Rajasthan EV policy 2021: No major subsidy for electric cars and SUVs

What will come as a surprise to some is that the policy does not cover electric cars and SUVs, and steers clear of offering any large incentives to buyers of such vehicles. The one-time subsidy is only available to buyers of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Buyers of electric cars and SUVs do not get any substantial incentive under the Rajasthan EV policy 2021. Image: Tata Motors

Buyers of electric cars and SUVs do not get any substantial incentive under the Rajasthan EV policy 2021. Image: Tata Motors

However, the policy does state that all electric vehicles sold till March 2022 will be eligible for SGST reimbursement, so buyers of electric cars and SUVs will be able to avail of that benefit, even if it is only a fraction of the price of the vehicle they buy.

By contrast, Gujarat is offering a massive subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh to electric vehicle buyers. Maharashtra one-ups that, by offering an additional Rs 1 lakh ‘early bird’ subsidy – bringing the total state subsidy for electric car buyers to Rs 2.5 lakh – for those making a purchase before 2021 ends.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021