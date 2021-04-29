Amaan AhmedApr 29, 2021 09:39:11 IST
Pratap Bose, who was Vice President of Global Design at Tata Motors for the better part of the last decade, has resigned from his position. This news comes as a big surprise, as Bose had come to be closely associated with the Indian carmaker, and perceived as the face of the newer, fresher company Tata has wanted to project itself as for a long time. Bose is said to have left in pursuit of a ‘better opportunity’, so it is quite likely that he will join another big name in the automotive industry.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more information shortly)
