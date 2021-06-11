Friday, June 11, 2021Back to
Pratap Bose joins Mahindra as Chief Design Officer, to shape all future M&M group vehicles

Having quit Tata Motors recently, Pratap Bose will now lead Mahindra’s India and Europe design studios.


Press Trust of IndiaJun 11, 2021 16:59:42 IST

Mahindra Group on Friday announced appointment of ex-Tata Motors head of design Pratap Bose as Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer to lead its newly formed global design organisation. In his new role, Bose will be responsible for the recently announced Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) and Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) and will oversee design of all key business segments such as authentic SUVs, including Born Electric Vehicle (BEV), light commercial vehicle products (under 3.5 tonne), last mile mobility (LMM), large commercial vehicles, Peugeot Scooters (France) and tractors and farm machines, the group said in a statement.

He will join on June 24, 2021 and will report to Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors Rajesh Jejurikar.

Commenting on Bose's appointment, Jejurikar said, "Having Pratap on the team will strengthen our design capability, enhance our products and widen our customer base. We are very excited to welcome him on board and look forward to writing a new chapter in Mahindra's rich product legacy."

Pratap Bose will oversee design for Mahindra's EVs, SUVs, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers as well. Image: Mahindra/Tech2

M&M is at "an inflection point in our auto and farm sectors growth journey as we accelerate our transformative initiatives. Our robust pipeline of 23 new products that will be launched in the next five years would bring our design and advanced engineering capability across automotive, farm equipment and two wheelers to the fore", he added.

The group's global design organisation will comprise the newly announced MADE, which is being set up in Coventry, UK and the existing MIDS.

In his last assignment Bose was with Tata Motors in the UK where he spent 14 years. Earlier he had worked in Piaggio, Italy and Daimler Chrysler, Japan.

He is an alumnus of the Royal College of Art, London and National Institute of Design, India. He has over 20 years of global automotive design experience, the statement said.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


