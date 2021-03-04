tech2 News Staff

The covers are off the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, a crossover-themed station wagon derived from the all-electric Porsche Taycan sedan. Previewed in concept form by the Mission E Cross Turismo in 2018, the Taycan Cross Turismo has made it to production three years later, and while it has plenty in common with the standard Taycan, it carries over quite a few of the concept’s design and styling cues along with some key additions that will help it tackle rough roads with ease.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo images reveal design and styling details

There is no mistaking the fact that the Cross Turismo is based on the Porsche Taycan. Its face is similar to that of the sedan, featuring the same LED headlights (LED matrix units with signature four-point DRLs on the top-spec variants), but the Cross Turismo has a different front bumper with a new apron. It sports wheelarch cladding, beefy side sills, and the optional Off-Road design package adds flaps at the ends of the bumpers and sills to protect the vehicle from stone hits.

The Cross Turismo gets three unique wheel designs (wheel sizes range from 19- to 20-inch), and also gets roof rails, which can carry up to 75 kg of luggage. The big difference with the Cross Turismo is apparent when you look at it side-on – aft of the B-pillar, the roof is longer and flows gently into the roof-mounted spoiler at the back. It also gets a unique diffuser-style design element incorporated into the rear bumper, and the Porsche logo is incorporated into the wide light bar, inset into a cool-looking 3D circuit board design.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo variants

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will be available in a total of four variants – 4, 4S and Turbo and Turbo S. All variants get the same 93.4kWh Performance plus battery, two-motor setup (one on each axle), all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension is standard as well.

Power output of the base 4 variant is rated at 380hp (476hp with launch control), and it can do 0-100kph in a claimed 5.1 seconds and top out at 220 kph. Max range is pegged at 456 kilometres.

The 4S takes a step forward, with an output of 490 hp (571 hp with launch control), a 0-100kph time of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 240 kph. Max range stands at 452 kilometres.

Following it is the Turbo variant, which has an output of 625 hp (680 hp with launch control), a 0-100kph time of 3.3 seconds, a top speed limited to 250 kph. Max range is rated at 452 kilometres.

Topping the range is the Turbo S version, with an output of 625 hp (761 hp with launch control), a 0-100kph time of 2.9 seconds, a top speed of 250 kph. Max range for this version is marginally lower, at 419 kilometres.

The adaptive air suspension of the Cross Turismo also brings in a new ‘Gravel mode’, which raises the Cross Turismo and gives it as much as 30mm more ground clearance than the standard Taycan.

Utilising the same 800-volt architecture as the Taycan, the Cross Turismo, too, can be charged at up to 270kW via a high-power DC fast charger. Charging from 0 to 100 percent using an 11kW AC charger will take nine hours, while charging via a 50kW DC fast charger will bring that time down to just a little over an hour and a half.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo interior

While it has plenty in common with the Taycan on the inside as well (including its full-width digital dashboard with three screens), the Cross Turismo also packs 47 mm of extra headroom for rear-seat passengers thanks to the higher roof, and luggage room has also risen to 446 litres (1,212 litres with the rear seats folded down). The Taycan Cross Turismo will be available in four- and five-seat forms, and will also get an optional, full-length glass roof that stretches all the way from the windshield to the rear spoiler.

Dual-zone auto climate control is standard, as are eight-way electrically adjustable comfort seats, digital radio and a part-leather interior. The top-spec Turbo S, meanwhile, also gets 18-way power adjustable sport seats, rear-wheel steering, a leather-free interior and the Sport Chrono function. As options for the outdoorsy customer, Porsche has also unveiled a rear carrier that can accommodate up to three e-bicycles, as well as a roof box approved for use at speeds of up to 200 kph.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo India prospects

Porsche India had announced it would launch the Taycan in 2020, but COVID-19 meant that has now been pushed to 2021. The standard Porsche Taycan is expected to be launched in India later this year, and the Cross Turismo, too, is expected to follow. As is the case abroad, expect the Taycan Cross Turismo’s price in India to be a fair bit higher than that of the Taycan, which is expected to top out at well over Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).