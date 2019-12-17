Tuesday, December 17, 2019Back to
Porsche Cayenne Coupé 2020 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.31 crore

The Coupé is available in its V6 and Turbo variants, at Rs 1.31 crore and Rs 1.97 crore respectively.


OverdriveDec 17, 2019 16:34:45 IST

When we drove the Cayenne Coupé in France a few weeks ago, we had confirmed that the car was coming to India by December. Well, the Coupé is finally here, joining its regular counterparts. Being the sportier twin to the relatively more practical Cayenne, the Coupé is available in India in its V6 and Turbo variants, priced at Rs 1.31 crore and Rs 1.97 crore respectively.

Porsche Cayenne Coupé. Image: Porsche

The base Cayenne V6 Coupé uses a 3-litre V6 that puts out 340 PS of power and 450 Nm of torque that is good for a 0-100kmph sprint of 5.7s if optioned with the Sports Chrono Pack (6.0s without it). Top speed is a humble 243 kmph. The Cayenne Turbo Coupé uses a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol that is good for 550 PS of power and 770 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic. The Cayenne Coupé's top speed is restricted to 286 kmph.

While all these figures and specs are identical to the Cayenne Turbo, the Cayenne Turbo Coupé is 0.2s quicker to the tonne, achieving the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.9s. The coupé form gives the car a lighter weight and better aerodynamic efficiency and to that effect, the Coupé gets two spoilers - a fixed one on the roof, and an active spoiler on the boot lid, that raises itself at the touch of a button, or by up to 135 mm on its own at speeds above 90 kmph.

The Coupé is 20mm lower and 18mm broader around the shoulder line compared to the regular Cayenne Turbo. The coupé roof in standard form is an all-glass panel, and a lighter carbon-fibre roof (with a contoured profile inspired from the GT3 RS) can be optioned too. The rear seats sit 30mm lower than the regular Cayenne's, to ensure generous headroom. As standard, the rear bench of the Coupé features two individual seats, but these can be swapped with the comfort seats similar to the regular Cayenne, at no additional cost. The Coupé features the familiar two-screen dashboard layout, with sat-nav, smartphone connectivity, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


