Porsche auctions 911 Speedster to raise funds for Coronavirus relief work

FP TrendingApr 17, 2020 13:15:58 IST

Organisations are undertaking innovative ways of raising funds for coronavirus relief work. Porsche Cars North America and RM Sotheby’s too have decided to host a unique charitable auction for the cause.

The auction’s sole item is the last-ever 911 to have been made and passed down the serial production line at the Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory.

The proceeds will be given to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

The one week auction that will go on till 22 April is being held via Sotheby’s Online Only auction platform while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The 911 Speedster being auctioned has the Heritage Design package, which is one of the several personalisation options available on the vehicle, including the ability of customers to choose their preferred plaque numbers and choices in paint, trim finishes and leather.

Porsche auctions 911 Speedster to raise funds for Coronavirus relief work

Porsche 911 Speedster

The specific Speedster is the last of the seventh generation of the 911, which is confirmed by a letter of authenticity from Porsche.

The GT Silver Metallic car is unregistered and is powered by a 4-litre flat six engine. It has a manual gearbox.

“We are all profoundly affected by the current situation and the immediate impact it’s having on those most at risk in our communities,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. He added that they are proud to do their part and hope the “sale of a very special Porsche will help in a small way.”

The auction will also include a bespoke 911 Speedster Heritage watch created by Porsche Design. The watch incorporates the vehicle’s historic design features, including a strap made of cognac leather like the one applied to the interiors of the sports car and a silver winding rotor that mirrors the car’s wheels.

