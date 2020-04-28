Tuesday, April 28, 2020Back to
Poco Battle Arena PUBG gaming league announced: How to participate, tournament rules, finale dates, more

As a prize for this tournament, each member of the winning squad will receive POCO X2 smartphones.


FP TrendingApr 28, 2020 13:26:38 IST

POCO has announced the POCO Battle Arena PUBG gaming league in partnership with e-sports company GamingMonk. Each squad will comprise 4 participants, with 500 of them battling for the top spot in the battle royale tournament.

Each member of the winning squad will receive POCO X2 (Review) smartphones.

“One championship, One winner! Assemble your squads for POCO #BattleArena, & battle it to get away with #POCOX2 for the entire squad. A tournament where only house rules apply,” POCO India tweeted.


The winning team from each group will qualify for the semi-final that will be held on the same day after all the group matches. The top 8 teams in the semi-finals will qualify for the finale that will be held on 4 May.

Those interested in participating in the qualifiers can register themselves on the GamingMonk Tournament portal.

Non-participants can access the livestream on YouTube.

POCO Battle Game: Rules

The decision of the admin team will be considered final and binding. There will be no change in the same under any circumstances. The admin team reserves the right to ban any player without any prior intimation.

Players are required to take screenshots or video recordings of their match which shall be considered proof. Teams will qualify on the basis of 'rank only'.

PUBG Mobile is one of the more popular battle royale games on Android and iOS platforms. The game has, on 16 April, introduced a new mode titled Cold Front Survival.

In a statement, General Manager of POCO India Manmohan Chandolu said, "India’s consumption patterns in e-sports have seen immense growth over the last few years. We strongly resonate with the youth and aim to reach out to potential users to encourage the growing engagement with the best gamers in the country.”

The POCO X2 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400x1080 pixel resolution. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor with LiquidCool technology and runs Android 10.

