Monday, May 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Piaggio One electric scooter revealed ahead of global debut at 2021 Beijing auto show

Only the second pure-electric scooter from Piaggio, the One features all-LED lighting and removable batteries.


tech2 News StaffMay 24, 2021 17:14:09 IST

First pictures of the Piaggio One electric scooter have been revealed today, ahead of its physical world premiere at the 2021 Beijing auto show on 28 May. The One is only the second pure-electric model to emerge from Piaggio Group, with the first being the all-electric Vespa Elettrica, which debuted a few years ago and was even showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in New Delhi. Piaggio claims the One symbolises the generation that actively uses Tiktok, which is why it used the popular (but banned in India) social media channel to unveil its new e-scooter.

For now, there are no technical specifications for the Piaggio One, which will only be revealed at the Beijing auto show. However, the pictures shed light on the One’s minimalist bodywork, which appears to incorporate a mix of cues from a variety of Piaggio, Aprilia and Vespa models.

The Piaggio One features removable batteries. Image: Piaggio

The Piaggio One features removable batteries. Image: Piaggio

It features a dual-tone paint job, all-LED lighting, a single-sided trailing-link front suspension that exposes the chunky alloy wheel, a flat and textured footboard, shrunken side panels, a sportbike-style double-sided swing arm and dual shock absorbers at the back. Overall, it steers clear of anything radical, and looks just like any other Piaggio scooter.

Wheel size for the One is pegged at 10 inches, and the scooter also gets flip-out pillion footpegs and disc brakes front and back.

Additionally, the Piaggio One has a full-digital colour instruments display (with a sensor that automatically adapts screen brightness depending on the conditions) and a keyless start system. Piaggio also claims the One has a ‘capacious’ underseat storage compartment but hasn’t disclosed the exact capacity.

Piaggio will put the One electric scooter on sale in Europe at the end of June. Image: Piaggio

Piaggio will put the One electric scooter on sale in Europe at the end of June. Image: Piaggio

The Piaggio One will be offered in several versions with varying power and torque outputs, and the company has also confirmed it will have two motor maps, which will alter power delivery as well as range. The highlight here is the Piaggio One’s lithium-ion batteries can be removed entirely and carried home or to the workplace for recharging.

Interestingly, Piaggio – along with Yamaha, KTM and Honda – formed a consortium in March this year to co-develop swappable battery systems for motorcycles and light electric vehicles. All four manufacturers are to work together on a standardised swappable battery system that will help promote global sales of EVs and contribute to a more sustainable lifecycle management of batteries.

In case you’re wondering, no, the Piaggio One is unlikely to make it to our shores, seeing as how Piaggio itself has established itself as a name in the commercial vehicle space, and only retails scooters under the Vespa and Aprilia brands here. That said, the One has been dubbed a ‘global project’, and is almost certainly going to form the basis for Piaggio’s electric scooter for India, which is already in the works.

Also read: Vespa turns 75, take a look at the journey of an illustrious two-wheeled icon

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

2017 porsche panamera

2017 Porsche Panamera caught without camouflage

Mar 22, 2016
2017 Porsche Panamera caught without camouflage
Image gallery: 2017 Renault Koleos

2017 renault koleos unveiled

Image gallery: 2017 Renault Koleos

May 04, 2016

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021