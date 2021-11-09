Tuesday, November 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Own an EV in Delhi? You can now avail a subsidy of Rs 6,000 on a private charger: Here are the details

The Delhi government will offer an incentive of Rs 6,000 on electric vehicle chargers for the first 30,000 applicants, bringing the price down to just Rs 2,500.


tech2 News StaffNov 09, 2021 14:07:46 IST

If you live in Delhi and have been contemplating purchasing an electric vehicle (EV), here’s good news: the Delhi government is offering a chunky incentive on the purchase of private EV chargers, which will bring prices of such chargers down by a significant margin. As part of its initiative to drive electric mobility in the region, the Delhi government is extending a subsidy of Rs 6,000 to the first 30,000 applicants seeking to install a private charging station for light EVs, slashing the cost of a charger to just around Rs 2,500.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot made the announcement while launching the single window facility that consumers can avail by either going to the respective discom portals or by calling the helpline numbers for installation of private charging stations.

The space requirement for the installation of an EV charger is minimal, said Gahlot during the conference. Only one square foot is required for the LEV AC charger, and two square feet is needed for the AC 001 charger; the DC-001 charger can be installed on the ground having two square metre area and two metres height. Both the LEV AC and AC 001 chargers can be wall-mounted.

The Delhi government will be the first to roll out LEV AC chargers conforming to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) 2021 Charging Standards within two months of its official notification, said a Transport department statement.

Both these chargers are used to charge primarily two- and three-wheelers. The DC 001 charging standard is used for electric cars used primarily by fleet operators.

The first 30,000 private EV chargers for light electric vehicles will be subsidised by the Delhi government. Image: Tata Motors/Exicom

The first 30,000 private EV chargers for light electric vehicles will be subsidised by the Delhi government. Image: Tata Motors/Exicom

The applicant can visit the portal and view EV chargers that have been empanelled by the government, compare the price of these chargers and order them online or by making a phone call.

The incentives provided by Delhi government will reduce the cost of chargers by up to 70 percent, Gahlot said in a presser.

The installation and operationalisation of electric vehicle (EV) chargers would be completed within seven working days of submitting the application, he assured. Applicants can choose to opt for a new electrical connection (including pre-paid meter) to avail reduced EV tariff or can continue with the existing connection.

"Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is driving Delhi's journey to being the EV capital of India. Increasing accessibility to charging infrastructure will do away with any doubts and uncertainties one might have before buying an EV," he stated.

The single window facility for installation of private chargers in malls, offices, residential societies, colleges is happening for the first time in India, claimed Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice chairman Jasmine Shah.

The tariff rate fixed by the government for the electricity consumed through these EV charging points is Rs 4.5 per unit.

“Such a facilitative process for installing EV chargers has been developed for the first time in India and with their widespread installation, Delhi will become the best city in the world in terms of accessibility to EV charging points,” Gahlot asserted.

"One can now install private EV chargers at a connection cost of just Rs 2,500. We have created an enabling environment, which will in the coming times ensure that more and more electric vehicles will run on the roads of Delhi," the minister said.

With inputs from PTI

Also read: State-wise EV subsidies in India

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Electric vehicles

Electric vehicle adoption gathering pace in Delhi, July-Sept EV registrations outstrip CNG vehicles

Nov 03, 2021
Electric vehicle adoption gathering pace in Delhi, July-Sept EV registrations outstrip CNG vehicles
BJP trying to prevent Purvanchalis from performing Chhath Puja in Delhi, alleges AAP

NewsTracker

BJP trying to prevent Purvanchalis from performing Chhath Puja in Delhi, alleges AAP

Nov 06, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021