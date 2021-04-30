Friday, April 30, 2021Back to
One-off Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe revealed, features bespoke elements from Hermes

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe – the only one of its kind – was commissioned by Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa.


OverdriveApr 30, 2021 19:09:05 IST

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has taken the wraps of its latest one-off creation. A work of its Bespoke super-exclusive customisation division, the Rolls Royce Phantom Oribe has been designed in collaboration with Parisian luxury brand Hermes. The Phantom Oribe has been commissioned by Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese entrepreneur, art collector and supercar enthusiast, wanted his Phantom to be built around the theme of private air travel. For the Phantom Oribe, Rolls-Royce has created a unique shade of Oribe Green for the two-tone green and cream-white colour scheme.

Rolls-Royce created a unique 'Oribe Green' shade for the two-tone green and cream-white colour scheme. Image: Rolls-Royce

The green shade has been recreated from the 16th century Oribe Japanese ceramic ware that Maezawa is a collector of. Rolls-Royce will even go on to provide this shade for the private jet that the owner wants to pair this Phantom with.

The Phantom Oribe's steering wheel, door handles, gear selector and rotary climate controls are all finished in Hermes Enea Green leather. Image: Rolls-Royce

This Oribe ware theme is replicated on the inside with help from Hermes. Touchpoints like the steering wheel, door handles, gear selector and rotary climate controls are all finished in Hermes Enea Green leather. This material is used throughout the car as well – on the upper dash, door pillars and parcel shelf. In a measure of the attention to detail in this build, this leather also covers the glove box and boot, centre console and even the cooled Champagne cabinet. Hermes uses its expertise to create these elements using techniques originally employed by master saddlers.

Complementing the leather is some high-grade woodwork. Wooden speaker housings are seamlessly integrated into the open-pore walnut wood trims on the doors. The material is also used on the centre console, the rear armrests and the foldable tables. Finishing touches to the trim and upholstery are the Hermes piping on the cushions and recliners, white accents and matching lambswool floor mats.

The piece-de-resistance of the cabin is the artwork crafted by Hermes for the Phantom's Gallery, the housing that displays owner-commissioned pieces in front of the forward passenger seat. Here a design by French artist and illustrator Pierre Peron has been used along with Hermes horse motifs and recreated on an open-pore walnut panel.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe is the latest in a long tradition of completely handcrafted and fully customised works by the brand for owners who just don't want to be seen in another Phantom.

