Ola Electric scooter to be launched in India on 15 August: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces date on Twitter

The Ola Electric scooter – in top-spec S1 Pro form – is set to have a battery capacity of close to 3.6 kWh and a range of up to 150 kilometres.


tech2 News StaffAug 03, 2021 10:46:31 IST

It’s official – the Ola Electric scooter will be launched in India on 15 August, 2021, which also marks India’s 75th Independence Day. The launch date was confirmed on Twitter by Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, who said the company will share detailed specifications, information on features and on-sale and delivery dates at the launch event of the scooter, which is rumoured to be named the Ola Series S.

The Ola Electric scooter has the same banana-shaped batteries as seen on the Etergo Appscooter it’s based on; only here, they are fixed, and not removable. Tech2 has learned the top-spec Ola e-scooter – expected to be named the Ola S1 Pro – will have a battery capacity of close to 3.6 kWh; among the highest capacities for any electric two-wheeler on sale in India today, which would qualify it for a FAME-II incentive of more than Rs 50,000.

Given the Ola’s real-world range is likely to be as high as 150 kilometres, its ARAI-certified range figure would be higher still, expected to be somewhere between 180-190 kilometres. A lower-spec model – with a different battery configuration and markedly lower range – is also expected to be offered for cost-conscious buyers.

In S1 Pro form, the Ola Electric scooter is expected to get a battery of close to 3.6 kWh capacity. Image: Ola Electric

Ola Electric declared its electric scooter will have class-leading acceleration. It’s unclear at this time which scooters Ola considers to be its rivals, but for perspective, the Ather 450X – which is currently the quickest-accelerating e-scooter on sale in India – does 0-40 kph in 3.3 seconds and 0-60 kph in 6.5 seconds. The lower-spec Ather 450 Plus, on the other hand, can do 0-40 kph in 3.9 seconds and 0-60 kph in 8.29 seconds.

The Ola Electric Series S e-scooter also claims to have the largest under-seat storage in its category, with the ability to accommodate two half-face helmets. It will also have a side-stand cut-off function, a virtual switch to unlock the seat incorporated into the large colour instruments display and an e-SIM for connectivity features. It will be available in a total of ten colour options.

The Ola electric scooter can store two half-face helmets in its under-seat storage bay. Image: Ola Electric

Ola’s electric scooter has a single-sided telescopic front suspension and horizontally mounted rear shock absorber, as well as slotted front and rear disc brakes. The pillion foot pegs fold flush into the scooter’s bodywork, and at the back, the Ola electric scooter gets a chunky pillion grab handle and a clear-lens tail-light.

Ola Electric will have fixed charging stations (including slow- and fast-charging points) in 100 cities across India at the time of the Series S’ launch, and will eventually cover more than 400 cities. Its decision to sell directly to buyers online also means it can retail its e-scooter in practically every city in India right from day one.

Expect Ola Electric scooter prices to range between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

