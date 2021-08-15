14:25 (IST)
Ola Electric S1 prices (including state subsidies)
The Ola Electric S1 will be cheaper still in states with their own EV policies. Here's a look at what the S1 and S1 Pro will cost in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi.
tech2 News StaffAug 15, 2021 14:25:50 IST
The Ola Electric scooter – in top-spec S1 Pro form – is set to have a battery capacity of close to 3.6 kWh and a range of up to 150 kilometres.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
highlights
14:25 (IST)
Ola Electric S1 prices (including state subsidies) The Ola Electric S1 will be cheaper still in states with their own EV policies. Here's a look at what the S1 and S1 Pro will cost in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi.
14:22 (IST)
Ola Electric scooter prices announced! The Ola S1 starts at Rs 99,999, while the S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999 (including FAME-II subsidy).
14:19 (IST)
Ola S1 gets in-built speakers The Ola Electric S1 e-scooter features built-in speakers, and users can also answer calls using the scooter's touchscreen. Additionally, it also gets cruise control!
14:17 (IST)
Ola Electric S1 scooter: Display Here's a look at the Ola S1's 7.0-inch touchscreen, which integrates real-time traffic updates and turn-by-turn navigation. Owners can also schedule a 'home' service using the screen.
14:15 (IST)
Ola S1 scooter to have four 'moods' The Ola Electric S1 will have four 'moods', that will change the sound of the scooter - Bolt, Vintage, Care and Wonder.
14:13 (IST)
No key for the Ola electric scooter Bhavish Aggarwal explains the Ola electric scooter won't have a key at all, with several functions controlled by voice commands.
14:13 (IST)
Ola S1 electric scooter performance details The Ola Electric S1 has a 3.98 kWh lithium-ion battery, a top speed of 115 kph and a 0-60 kph time of just five seconds.
14:09 (IST)
Ola Electric scooter named 'S1' The Ola Electric scooter is named the S1, and Bhavish Aggarwal says it is 'the best scooter ever built'.
14:06 (IST)
Bhavish Aggarwal gets the Ola Electric scooter launch underway Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal kicks off the Ola Electric scooter launch by highlighting the damage fossil fuels are causing to the environment, and highlights Ola's 'Futurefactory', which will have a production capacity of 10 million units per annum in the future. At full speed, the factory will produce an e-two-wheeler every two seconds.
13:51 (IST)
Watch the Ola Electric scooter launch LIVE You can follow the live stream of the Ola Electric scooter launch right here.
13:40 (IST)
Ola Electric scooter: Expected real-world range of 150 kilometres Armed with one of the biggest batteries seen on any electric two-wheeler on sale in India till date, the Ola Electric scooter is expected to have a real-world range of around 150 kilometres; something Tech2 revealed in July. You can read all about it here .
13:25 (IST)
Ola Electric scooter battery details and FAME-II subsidy eligibility Tech2 has previously reported the top-spec S1 Pro variant of the Ola Electric scooter is likely to have a battery capacity of over 3.6 kWh, but the battery itself will be fixed, and not removable, as seen on the Etergo Appscooter. However, the high capacity lithium-ion battery means the scooter will be eligible for a FAME-II subsidy of well over Rs 50,000, and you can read more about it here .
13:14 (IST)
Ola Electric scooter colour options Ola Electric has previously revealed its maiden electric scooter will be available in a total of ten colours. You can read all about them here .
13:07 (IST)
Ola Futurefactory: From then to now This is what the site of Ola Electric's two-wheeler 'Futurefactory' looked like at the start of this year. Work on the facility began early in February this year, and about six months later, the company is nearly ready to commence mass-production, with the final touches being applied to the plant as you read this.
12:57 (IST)
Ola Electric scooter: The origins If you're wondering, no, Ola has never been a vehicle manufacturer, but it decided to step into the electric mobility space and acquired Dutch start-up Etergo in 2020. It's Etergo's 'Appscooter' (pictured here) that the Ola electric scooter is based on, but while it looks largely identical in terms of design, it has a few key differences, which we shall get to in just a bit...
12:50 (IST)
Welcome to Tech2's live blog for the Ola electric scooter launch! In just about an hour from now, Ola Electric will reveal all about its maiden electric scooter, including its specifications, prices and delivery timelines. We know many of you have been eagerly awaiting this one, so stay with us as we bring you all the updates straight from the launch event!
14:25 (IST)
Ola Electric S1 prices (including state subsidies)
The Ola Electric S1 will be cheaper still in states with their own EV policies. Here's a look at what the S1 and S1 Pro will cost in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi.
14:22 (IST)
Ola Electric scooter prices announced!
The Ola S1 starts at Rs 99,999, while the S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999 (including FAME-II subsidy).
14:19 (IST)
Ola S1 gets in-built speakers
The Ola Electric S1 e-scooter features built-in speakers, and users can also answer calls using the scooter's touchscreen. Additionally, it also gets cruise control!
14:17 (IST)
Ola Electric S1 scooter: Display
Here's a look at the Ola S1's 7.0-inch touchscreen, which integrates real-time traffic updates and turn-by-turn navigation. Owners can also schedule a 'home' service using the screen.
14:15 (IST)
Ola S1 scooter to have four 'moods'
The Ola Electric S1 will have four 'moods', that will change the sound of the scooter - Bolt, Vintage, Care and Wonder.
14:13 (IST)
No key for the Ola electric scooter
Bhavish Aggarwal explains the Ola electric scooter won't have a key at all, with several functions controlled by voice commands.
14:13 (IST)
Ola S1 electric scooter performance details
The Ola Electric S1 has a 3.98 kWh lithium-ion battery, a top speed of 115 kph and a 0-60 kph time of just five seconds.
14:09 (IST)
Ola Electric scooter named 'S1'
The Ola Electric scooter is named the S1, and Bhavish Aggarwal says it is 'the best scooter ever built'.
14:06 (IST)
Bhavish Aggarwal gets the Ola Electric scooter launch underway
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal kicks off the Ola Electric scooter launch by highlighting the damage fossil fuels are causing to the environment, and highlights Ola's 'Futurefactory', which will have a production capacity of 10 million units per annum in the future. At full speed, the factory will produce an e-two-wheeler every two seconds.
13:59 (IST)
Ola Electric scooter to be home-delivered
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal confirmed Tech2's newsbreak (dated 21 July) in a tweet on 6 August, stating the company has received bookings for its e-scooter from over 1,000 cities in India, and that it will be delivering the scooters directly to buyers from Day 1. You can read the original story here.
13:51 (IST)
Watch the Ola Electric scooter launch LIVE
You can follow the live stream of the Ola Electric scooter launch right here.
13:40 (IST)
Ola Electric scooter: Expected real-world range of 150 kilometres
Armed with one of the biggest batteries seen on any electric two-wheeler on sale in India till date, the Ola Electric scooter is expected to have a real-world range of around 150 kilometres; something Tech2 revealed in July. You can read all about it here.
13:25 (IST)
Ola Electric scooter battery details and FAME-II subsidy eligibility
Tech2 has previously reported the top-spec S1 Pro variant of the Ola Electric scooter is likely to have a battery capacity of over 3.6 kWh, but the battery itself will be fixed, and not removable, as seen on the Etergo Appscooter. However, the high capacity lithium-ion battery means the scooter will be eligible for a FAME-II subsidy of well over Rs 50,000, and you can read more about it here.
13:14 (IST)
Ola Electric scooter colour options
Ola Electric has previously revealed its maiden electric scooter will be available in a total of ten colours. You can read all about them here.
13:07 (IST)
Ola Futurefactory: From then to now
This is what the site of Ola Electric's two-wheeler 'Futurefactory' looked like at the start of this year. Work on the facility began early in February this year, and about six months later, the company is nearly ready to commence mass-production, with the final touches being applied to the plant as you read this.
12:57 (IST)
Ola Electric scooter: The origins
If you're wondering, no, Ola has never been a vehicle manufacturer, but it decided to step into the electric mobility space and acquired Dutch start-up Etergo in 2020. It's Etergo's 'Appscooter' (pictured here) that the Ola electric scooter is based on, but while it looks largely identical in terms of design, it has a few key differences, which we shall get to in just a bit...
12:50 (IST)
Welcome to Tech2's live blog for the Ola electric scooter launch!
In just about an hour from now, Ola Electric will reveal all about its maiden electric scooter, including its specifications, prices and delivery timelines. We know many of you have been eagerly awaiting this one, so stay with us as we bring you all the updates straight from the launch event!
The day is finally upon us - Ola Electric is all set to launch its maiden electric scooter for India on the country's 75th Independence Day, marking its entry into a fast-evolving two-wheeler market. Over the last few months, Ola Electric has promised its scooter will deliver on performance, range and features, but will still be priced competitively, especially compared to other electric two-wheelers on sale today, and in just a while from now, we're about to find out how much the Ola electric scooter will cost, when will deliveries commence as well as its full specifications and features.
The Ola Electric scooter has the same banana-shaped batteries as seen on the Etergo Appscooter it’s based on; only here, they are fixed, and not removable. Tech2 has previously reported the top-spec Ola e-scooter – expected to be named the Ola S1 Pro – will have a battery capacity of close to 3.6 kWh; among the highest capacities for any electric two-wheeler on sale in India today, which would qualify it for a FAME-II incentive of more than Rs 50,000.
Given the Ola’s real-world range is likely to be as high as 150 kilometres, its ARAI-certified range figure would be higher still, expected to be somewhere between 180-190 kilometres. A lower-spec model – with a different battery configuration and markedly lower range – is also expected to be offered for cost-conscious buyers.
Ola Electric declared its electric scooter will have class-leading acceleration. It’s unclear at this time which scooters Ola considers to be its rivals, but for perspective, the Ather 450X – which is currently the quickest-accelerating e-scooter on sale in India – does 0-40 kph in 3.3 seconds and 0-60 kph in 6.5 seconds. The lower-spec Ather 450 Plus, on the other hand, can do 0-40 kph in 3.9 seconds and 0-60 kph in 8.29 seconds.
The Ola Electric Series S e-scooter also claims to have the largest under-seat storage in its category, with the ability to accommodate two half-face helmets. It will also have a side-stand cut-off function, a virtual switch to unlock the seat incorporated into the large colour instruments display and an e-SIM for connectivity features. It will be available in a total of ten colour options.
Ola’s electric scooter has a single-sided telescopic front suspension and horizontally mounted rear shock absorber, as well as slotted front and rear disc brakes. The pillion foot pegs fold flush into the scooter’s bodywork, and at the back, the Ola electric scooter gets a chunky pillion grab handle and a clear-lens tail-light.
Ola Electric will have fixed charging stations (including slow- and fast-charging points) in 100 cities across India at the time of the Series S’ launch, and will eventually cover more than 400 cities. Its decision to sell directly to buyers online and deliver the scooter to their homes (first reported by Tech2) also means it can retail and service its e-scooter in practically every city in India right from day one.
also see
Ola Electric
Ola Electric scooter to be launched in India on 15 August: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces date on TwitterAug 03, 2021
Ola Electric
Ola Electric S1 scooter launched in India, prices start at Rs 99,999: Check out performance, range and featuresAug 15, 2021
Ola Electric
Ola Electric’s Series S e-scooter to be sold directly and home-delivered to buyers, confirms Bhavish AggarwalAug 06, 2021
Ola Electric
Ola Electric scooter set to be eligible for massive FAME-II subsidy of over Rs 50,000Aug 02, 2021
Hero Electric
Hero Electric sold over 4,500 mid-speed e-scooters last month, more than 10 times its July 2020 figureAug 09, 2021
Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp electric scooter set for global debut: Five things to know about the new Ola, Ather rivalAug 12, 2021
science
sharks
Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate historyJul 13, 2021
heat wave
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat strokeJul 13, 2021
Dinosaurs
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new studyApr 16, 2021
Coronavirus Hug
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the YearApr 16, 2021