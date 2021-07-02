Friday, July 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Ola electric scooter hits Bengaluru roads in the hands of CEO Bhavish Aggarwal: Watch video

The launch of Ola’s electric scooter is imminent; said to have class-leading acceleration and under-seat storage.


tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2021 17:22:19 IST

The much-anticipated Ola electric scooter has hit public roads for the first time. In a new video shared Friday, Ola Electric gave the world a glimpse of its first e-scooter being taken out for a spin by Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. The video steers clear of giving away any numbers, but states the Ola electric scooter will better other e-scooters on the market in several departments, including performance and practicality. Watch the full video below.

In the video, Ola says its electric scooter will have class-leading acceleration. Its unclear at this time which scooters Ola considers to be its rivals, but for perspective, the Ather 450X – which is currently the quickest-accelerating e-scooter on sale in India – does 0-40 kph in 3.3 seconds and 0-60 kph in 6.5 seconds. The lower-spec Ather 450 Plus, on the other hand, can do 0-40 kph in 3.9 seconds and 0-60 kph in 8.29 seconds.

In a social media post, Aggarwal also said the Ola electric scooter is “unbelievably fast and fun to ride”.

The video also states the Ola electric scooter will have the largest under-seat storage in its category. To that end, Aggarwal is seen fitting two half-face helmets into the storage bay of the Ola electric scooter in the video.

The Ola electric scooter can store two half-face helmets in its under-seat storage bay. Image: Ola Electric

The Ola electric scooter can store two half-face helmets in its under-seat storage bay. Image: Ola Electric

The Ola electric sports a matte-black finish (with more colours said to be in development) and runs on 12-inch black alloy wheels. Its design steers clear of dramatic flourishes or complex surfacing, retaining a clean, straightforward appearance. The twin-LED headlight is ensconced by a DRL ring, and the apron incorporates slim turn indicators.

Launch of Ola's electric scooter is understood to be just around the corner. Image: Ola Electric

Launch of Ola's electric scooter is understood to be just around the corner. Image: Ola Electric

Ola’s electric scooter has a single-sided telescopic front suspension and horizontally mounted rear shock absorber, as well as slotted front and rear disc brakes. The pillion foot pegs fold flush into the scooter’s bodywork, and at the back, the Ola electric scooter gets a chunky pillion grab handle and a clear-lens tail-light.

While Ola hasn’t shared more details at this point, its electric scooter is likely to have a 7.0-inch TFT colour display running an Android operating system and featuring in-built navigation, onboard diagnostics and other infotainment functions. Real-world range is expected to be around 100 kilometres.

Ola Electric commenced construction of its mega EV manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu in February. The plant – Phase 1 of which is close to completion – is billed the world’s largest two-wheeler production facility, spread out over a total of 500 acres of land. Ola Electric says it will have a total of 3,000 AI-powered robots in the facility.

As of July, Ola’s facility has an annual production capacity of two million vehicles by June 2021, and that number will rise to ten million vehicles by 2022. At that point, Ola Electric estimates it will be producing a new two-wheeler every two seconds from ten production lines. Eventually, Ola Electric aims to produce electric four-wheelers as well, and will also export its products to other markets.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Ola Electric

Ola Electric reveals details of its Hypercharger network ahead of e-scooter launch

Apr 22, 2021
Ola Electric reveals details of its Hypercharger network ahead of e-scooter launch
Ola Electric hires former Jaguar design chief Wayne Burgess to shape future models

Ola Electric

Ola Electric hires former Jaguar design chief Wayne Burgess to shape future models

May 04, 2021
Former Vodafone Group CEO Arun Sarin joins Ola Electric Mobility board as Independent Director

NewsTracker

Former Vodafone Group CEO Arun Sarin joins Ola Electric Mobility board as Independent Director

May 28, 2019
Ola says it raised Rs 400 crore in a funding round led by Tiger Global, Matrix India

Ola

Ola says it raised Rs 400 crore in a funding round led by Tiger Global, Matrix India

Mar 01, 2019
Ola Electric Mobility secures over Rs 1,725-cr funding from SoftBank; joins list of unicorns in India

NewsTracker

Ola Electric Mobility secures over Rs 1,725-cr funding from SoftBank; joins list of unicorns in India

Jul 02, 2019
Ola electric scooter previewed in official images, launch expected in the second half of 2021

Ola Electric

Ola electric scooter previewed in official images, launch expected in the second half of 2021

Mar 08, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021