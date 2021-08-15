tech2 News Staff

After weeks of promotional activity, the Ola Electric scooter has finally been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 99,999. The Ola Electric S1 e-scooter will be offered in two variants – S1 (Rs 99,999) and S1 Pro (Rs 1,29,999, all prices including FAME-II subsidy), with the former being aimed at the more budget-conscious buyer, and the S1 Pro targeted at those wanting enhanced performance and range. These prices are lower still in states that offer incentives under their own EV policies, with the Ola S1 and S1 Pro priced at their lowest in the state of Gujarat, at Rs 79,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively. Sales commence on 8 September, and deliveries will begin in October.

Ola Electric S1, S1 Pro battery capacity and charging details

The Ola Electric scooter has the same banana-shaped batteries as seen on the Etergo Appscooter it’s based on; only here, they are fixed, and not removable. The Ola S1 has a 2.98 kWh lithium-ion battery, while the Ola S1 Pro has a 3.97 kWh lithium-ion battery – the biggest battery yet seen on a production electric two-wheeler in India. This large battery makes the Ola S1 Pro eligible for the highest FAME-II subsidy among all e-two-wheelers on sale today, something Tech2 had revealed in July.

Claimed range for the Ola S1 is rated at 121 kilometres, and for the Ola S1 Pro, the range is pegged at 181 kilometres, which is substantially higher than that of any electric two-wheeler on sale in India at present. This will give the Ola S1 Pro a real-world range of around 150 kilometres, another vital story Tech2 had broken in the month of July.

Ola Electric will provide a portable 750 W charger with the S1 and S1 Pro, and the company says fully charging the S1 at home will take about four hours and 48 minutes, while a full charge for the S1 Pro at home will six hours, 30 minutes. Of course, Ola is also setting up its ‘Hypercharger’ fast-charging network across India, where users will be able to regain about 75 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes.

Ola Electric S1, S1 Pro scooter top speed and performance details

Specced with the optional performance upgrade accessory, the Ola Electric S1 Pro will have class-leading acceleration. With a base output of 5.5 kW (7.4 hp), peak output of 8.5 kW (11.5 hp) and 58 Nm of torque (at the motor), the Ola S1 Pro will accelerate from 0-40 kph in a claimed three seconds, and from 0-60 kph in five seconds flat. For perspective, the Ather 450X – formerly the quickest-accelerating e-scooter on sale in India – does 0-40 kph in 3.3 seconds and 0-60 kph in 6.5 seconds. The Ola S1 Pro also has a top speed of 115 kph, and three ride modes – Normal, Sport and Hyper.

The lower-spec Ola S1, on the other hand, also has the same power output as the S1 Pro, but will do 0-40 kph in 3.6 seconds and 0-60 kph in seven seconds, which isn’t exactly slow either. Top speed for the Ola S1 is pegged at 90 kph, and it has two ride modes – Normal and Sport.

Ola Electric S1, S1 Pro scooter features and colour options

The Ola Electric Series S e-scooter has 36 litres of under-seat storage space – almost certainly the largest in its category at present – and can accommodate two half-face helmets. In terms of features, the Ola S1 has a side-stand cut-off function, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, cruise control, hill hold assist, geo-fencing, anti-theft alert, Bluetooth connectivity, GPS and Wi-Fi, four 'moods' (that change the way the scooter sounds), a reverse mode, in-built speakers and onboard navigation. It will be available in a total of ten colour options.

Ola Electric S1, S1 Pro scooter specifications

The Ola S1 electric scooter has a single-sided telescopic front suspension and horizontally mounted rear shock absorber, as well as a 220mm front disc brake and a 180 mm rear disc brake (with a combi-braking system, not ABS). The pillion foot pegs fold flush into the scooter’s bodywork, and at the back, the Ola electric scooter gets a chunky pillion grab handle and a clear-lens tail-light.

Weight is rated at 121 kg for the Ola S1, and 125 kg for the Ola S1 Pro. It has 12-inch alloys front and back (shod in 110/70 tyres), and its 1,359 mm wheelbase is longer than even that of the Aprilia SXR 160, one of the biggest scooters one can buy in India today. Seat height for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro is rated at 738 mm, and ground clearance is pegged at 165 mm.

Ola Electric charging network and scooter availability details

Ola Electric will have fixed charging stations (including slow- and fast-charging points) in 100 cities across India at the time of the S1 and S1 Pro’s launch, and will eventually cover more than 400 cities. Its decision to sell directly to buyers online also means it can retail and service its e-scooter in practically every city in India right from day one.