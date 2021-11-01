Monday, November 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Ola Electric pushes opening of second purchase window for Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters to December

Originally scheduled to open today, 1 November, the second purchase window for fresh orders for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters will now open in December.


tech2 News StaffNov 01, 2021 15:11:34 IST

Ola Electric has communicated to potential buyers that it will open the second purchase window for its electric scooters, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro, on 16 December. This marks a month-and-a-half-long pushback for the opening of the second purchase window, which was originally slated to open today, on 1 November. Ola’s plans are already behind schedule, with the start-up originally having promised deliveries of its scooters in October, but will now only commence test rides in select cities starting 10 November, with deliveries set to commence sometime in the second half of the month.

Ola Electric is expected to begin deliveries of the S1 and S1 Pro in the second half of November. Image: Ola Electric

Ola Electric is expected to begin deliveries of the S1 and S1 Pro in the second half of November. Image: Ola Electric

After racking up orders worth over Rs 1,100 crore on the first two days of the scooters being on sale mid-September, Ola is understood to have amassed over one lakh confirmed purchase orders, and delivery timelines are currently stretching well into February 2022. Any orders taken 16 December onwards are, therefore, only likely to be fulfilled from March 2022 onwards. Pre-orders are open on the Ola Electric website, where interested individuals can currently put down Rs 499 to be able to place a Rs 20,000 order starting 16 December.

It is understood that when the purchase window re-opens on 16 December, the prices of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro are set to witness an upward revision. The first set of buyers snagged the Ola S1 at a price of Rs 99,999, and the S1 Pro at Rs 1,29,999 (prices ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy but excluding state subsidies wherever applicable).

The S1 and S1 Pro are only the first in a range of electric two-wheelers Ola Electric plans to launch in the coming years. Image: Ola Electric

The S1 and S1 Pro are only the first in a range of electric two-wheelers Ola Electric plans to launch in the coming years. Image: Ola Electric

Ola Electric also recently inaugurated its first ‘Hypercharger’ station at the Ola Campus in Bengaluru. Previously, Ola has said its Hypercharger network will be “the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the world”, as the company plans to have over 100,000 charging points across 400 cities in the time to come. For now, Ola will set up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India with an aim to double the existing charging infrastructure in the country.

With its own charging network, Ola Electric is also promising rapid charge times. Using the Hypercharger, owners of the Ola electric scooter will be able to recharge their scooters to 50 percent in a mere 18 minutes, which Ola says will provide a range of up to 75 kilometres.

Also read: Why Ola Cars is the final piece of Ola's personal mobility puzzle

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Ola S1

Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooter test rides to commence from 10 November, final payment date pushed

Oct 19, 2021
Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooter test rides to commence from 10 November, final payment date pushed
Ola Electric opens first Hypercharger station ahead of S1, S1 Pro deliveries commencing in November

Ola Electric

Ola Electric opens first Hypercharger station ahead of S1, S1 Pro deliveries commencing in November

Oct 25, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021