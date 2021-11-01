tech2 News Staff

Ola Electric has communicated to potential buyers that it will open the second purchase window for its electric scooters, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro, on 16 December. This marks a month-and-a-half-long pushback for the opening of the second purchase window, which was originally slated to open today, on 1 November. Ola’s plans are already behind schedule, with the start-up originally having promised deliveries of its scooters in October, but will now only commence test rides in select cities starting 10 November, with deliveries set to commence sometime in the second half of the month.

After racking up orders worth over Rs 1,100 crore on the first two days of the scooters being on sale mid-September, Ola is understood to have amassed over one lakh confirmed purchase orders, and delivery timelines are currently stretching well into February 2022. Any orders taken 16 December onwards are, therefore, only likely to be fulfilled from March 2022 onwards. Pre-orders are open on the Ola Electric website, where interested individuals can currently put down Rs 499 to be able to place a Rs 20,000 order starting 16 December.

It is understood that when the purchase window re-opens on 16 December, the prices of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro are set to witness an upward revision. The first set of buyers snagged the Ola S1 at a price of Rs 99,999, and the S1 Pro at Rs 1,29,999 (prices ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy but excluding state subsidies wherever applicable).

Ola Electric also recently inaugurated its first ‘Hypercharger’ station at the Ola Campus in Bengaluru. Previously, Ola has said its Hypercharger network will be “the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the world”, as the company plans to have over 100,000 charging points across 400 cities in the time to come. For now, Ola will set up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India with an aim to double the existing charging infrastructure in the country.

With its own charging network, Ola Electric is also promising rapid charge times. Using the Hypercharger, owners of the Ola electric scooter will be able to recharge their scooters to 50 percent in a mere 18 minutes, which Ola says will provide a range of up to 75 kilometres.

