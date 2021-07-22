Thursday, July 22, 2021Back to
Ola Electric e-scooter colour options revealed: Choices include red, yellow, white and more

The Ola Electric scooter – rumoured to be named the Ola Series S – will get matte paint options as well.


tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2021 12:12:01 IST

Ola Electric has shed light on the colour options that will be offered with its first e-scooter, rumoured to be named the Ola Series S. Having previously showcased its maiden offering in matte black, Ola has now revealed the full colour palette for the Series S e-scooter, which is easily the most diverse set of paint options available for any electric two-wheeler currently on sale in India. This follows Ola’s announcement of garnering one lakh bookings for the e-scooter within 24 hours of reservations being opened.

The Ola Electric scooter will be available in a mix of metallic, pastel and matte paint options. Image: Ola Electric

The Ola Electric scooter will be available in a mix of metallic, pastel and matte paint options. Image: Ola Electric

In a tweet published early on 22 July, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared a video previewing eight of the ten colour options that will be available with the Ola Series S e-scooter.

The eight shades for the Ola Series S e-scooter confirmed in this video include three pastel colours (red, yellow and sky blue), three matte paint options (black, satin blue and grey) and two metallic paint options (pink and white). Two shades missing from the video are gold and silver, but all colour options have now been revealed in a new image.

Also read: Ola Electric to sell Series S e-scooter directly to buyers and home-deliver it

The Ola electric scooter is expected to be available in Ola S1 and range-topping Ola S1 Pro variants. Ola Electric has also revealed the scooter can be charged using a standard 5A socket, or at one of its ‘Hypercharger’ charging stations, which are going live in over 100 cities at this time and will eventually cover over 400 cities. Interestingly, Ola has opted to not go for a traditional dealership network, but will instead directly sell the e-scooter to buyers and deliver it to their doorstep.

Ola Electric will initially cover 100 cities with its 'Hypercharger' network. Image: Ola Electric

Ola Electric will initially cover 100 cities with its 'Hypercharger' network. Image: Ola Electric

Ola Electric has previously said its electric scooter will have class-leading acceleration. It’s unclear at this time which scooters Ola considers to be its rivals, but for perspective, the Ather 450X – which is currently the quickest-accelerating e-scooter on sale in India – does 0-40 kph in 3.3 seconds and 0-60 kph in 6.5 seconds. The lower-spec Ather 450 Plus, on the other hand, can do 0-40 kph in 3.9 seconds and 0-60 kph in 8.29 seconds.

The Ola electric scooter is said to have class-leading acceleration and range figures. Image: Ola Electric/Tech2

The Ola electric scooter is said to have class-leading acceleration and range figures. Image: Ola Electric/Tech2

The Ola Electric Series S e-scooter also claims to have the largest under-seat storage in its category, with the ability to accommodate two half-face helmets. Range of the Ola Series S e-scooter is expected to be in excess of 100 kilometres.

When it is launched in the coming days, the Ola Electric scooter is expected to be price in the range of Rs 80,000 – Rs 1.1 lakh.

Ola Electric

How to book the Ola electric scooter online: Follow these six steps to place an order

Jul 16, 2021
How to book the Ola electric scooter online: Follow these six steps to place an order
Ola Electric scooter amasses over 1 lakh bookings within 24 hours of order books opening

Ola Electric

Ola Electric scooter amasses over 1 lakh bookings within 24 hours of order books opening

Jul 17, 2021

