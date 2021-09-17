tech2 News Staff

Energy storage solutions provider Okaya Group’s EV arm, Okaya Electric, has launched its third electric scooter model, named the Okaya Freedum, which is priced from Rs 69,900. Available with the choice of a lead-acid battery or a lithium-ion battery, the Okaya Freedum is a low-speed scooter, with its top speed limited to 25 kph. This means that it doesn’t qualify for any subsidies extended by the central and state governments, and is aimed at those wanting a two-wheeler that can be ridden without acquiring a driving licence. Okaya is working on rolling out a high-speed version of the Freedum in the coming weeks.

Range for the Freedum with the lead-acid battery is rated at 50-60 kilometres and 70-80 kilometres for the lithium-ion model.

Charging time for the lead-acid model is pegged at eight to ten hours, while the lithium-ion model’s charging time is pegged at four to five hours.

The scooter rides on 10-inch wheels with a telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear.

Braking duties are handled by a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear; regenerative braking comes standard.

The company already sells two electric scooters – the AvionIQ series and ClassIQ series. Okaya said is rolling out these scooters from its Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) based manufacturing plant.

“Electric is the future and we find ourselves best placed to offer a high-quality, value for money proposition to every Indian. Owing to our allied business interests, it is only natural for us to have an advantage in the market space," Okaya Power Group Managing Director Anil Gupta said.

The company said it aims to launch 14 new products, including a high-speed motorcycle and specialised B2B vehicles, in the current financial year.

Okaya currently has 120 dealers and plans to add another 800 in the coming days, it added.

With inputs from PTI