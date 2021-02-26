Overdrive

After a month of unveiling the 1290 Adventure S, which is KTM's interpretation of a sport-tourer, the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has introduced an off-road biased version called the 1290 Super Adventure R. What it shares with the S trim are the underpinnings that include a shorter frame wherein the steering head has been shifted backwards by 15 mm. Also, to increase the weight bias on the front, the engine's position has been tweaked. Further, the 1290 Adventure R comes with a 23-litre fuel tank which is split into three parts, again as a measure to keep the weight distribution to the optimum However, the area where the R differentiates itself from KTM's tarmac-scorcher is the suspension setup.

KTM's reveal video features Adventure bike guru Chris Birch pushing the 1290 Super Adventure R to its limits, jumping around on rocks and sliding on trails like no other large-capacity adventure motorcycle can. This is a result of the WP XPLOR kit, both in the front and rear with a 48 mm USD fork that features compression and rebound adjustability, which can be done manually with individual dials on each leg. KTM has also increased the suspension travel of the 1290 Super Adventure R to 220 mm from the S' 200 mm. The seat height has been increased by 20 mm to 880 mm, which can be brought down to 869 mm and a further 849 mm. It has 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, as compared to the previous 19-inch front and 17-inch rear.

KTM has also plonked into a host of electronics on the Super Adventure R which mainly include a six-axis IMU controlling the stability control, traction control, slip regulation of the motor as well as off-road ABS. This one too (like the S) comes with multiple ride modes such as Street, Sport, Rain and Off-Road along with an optional Rally mode, all of which essentially alters the throttle response and wheel spin. The features list also includes keyless ignition and 7-inch TFT dash that provides information as well as display for music, phones and navigation, much like the one seen on the KTM 390 Adventure sold in India.

Powering the KTM 1290 Super Adventure R is a 1,301 cc LC8 twin that makes 160 hp of power and 9,000 rpm and generates 138 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. These figures are greater than the recently unveiled Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250. However, it falls short when compared to Ducati's latest, the Multistrada V4, that makes 170 hp of power. The BS6-compliant engine in the Super Adventure R has been tweaked with a lighter crank case and updated pistons. KTM claims to have made changes to the exhaust and the transmission unit as well. However, KTM India is unlikely to bring the 1290 Super Adventure R to our shores anytime soon.