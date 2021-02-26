Friday, February 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Off-road-focused KTM 1290 Super Adventure R breaks cover, packs more suspension travel

Based on the 1290 Adventure S, the KTM 1290 Super Adventure R features WP XPLOR suspension, larger wheels and an updated twin-cylinder engine.


OverdriveFeb 26, 2021 10:53:55 IST

After a month of unveiling the 1290 Adventure S, which is KTM's interpretation of a sport-tourer, the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has introduced an off-road biased version called the 1290 Super Adventure R. What it shares with the S trim are the underpinnings that include a shorter frame wherein the steering head has been shifted backwards by 15 mm. Also, to increase the weight bias on the front, the engine's position has been tweaked. Further, the 1290 Adventure R comes with a 23-litre fuel tank which is split into three parts, again as a measure to keep the weight distribution to the optimum However, the area where the R differentiates itself from KTM's tarmac-scorcher is the suspension setup.

KTM's reveal video features Adventure bike guru Chris Birch pushing the 1290 Super Adventure R to its limits, jumping around on rocks and sliding on trails like no other large-capacity adventure motorcycle can. This is a result of the WP XPLOR kit, both in the front and rear with a 48 mm USD fork that features compression and rebound adjustability, which can be done manually with individual dials on each leg. KTM has also increased the suspension travel of the 1290 Super Adventure R to 220 mm from the S' 200 mm. The seat height has been increased by 20 mm to 880 mm, which can be brought down to 869 mm and a further 849 mm. It has 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, as compared to the previous 19-inch front and 17-inch rear.

Off-road-focused KTM 1290 Super Adventure R breaks cover, packs more suspension travel

The 1290 Super Adventure R is KTM's flagship adventure motorcycle. Image: KTM

KTM has also plonked into a host of electronics on the Super Adventure R which mainly include a six-axis IMU controlling the stability control, traction control, slip regulation of the motor as well as off-road ABS. This one too (like the S) comes with multiple ride modes such as Street, Sport, Rain and Off-Road along with an optional Rally mode, all of which essentially alters the throttle response and wheel spin. The features list also includes keyless ignition and 7-inch TFT dash that provides information as well as display for music, phones and navigation, much like the one seen on the KTM 390 Adventure sold in India.

Powering the KTM 1290 Super Adventure R is a 1,301 cc LC8 twin that makes 160 hp of power and 9,000 rpm and generates 138 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. These figures are greater than the recently unveiled Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250. However, it falls short when compared to Ducati's latest, the Multistrada V4, that makes 170 hp of power. The BS6-compliant engine in the Super Adventure R has been tweaked with a lighter crank case and updated pistons. KTM claims to have made changes to the exhaust and the transmission unit as well. However, KTM India is unlikely to bring the 1290 Super Adventure R to our shores anytime soon.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

KTM 125 Duke

2019 KTM 125 Duke ABS first ride review: Sporty, responsive and easy to drive

Dec 21, 2018
2019 KTM 125 Duke ABS first ride review: Sporty, responsive and easy to drive
KTM RC 200 supersport now available in a new black colour at Rs 1.77 lakh

RC 200

KTM RC 200 supersport now available in a new black colour at Rs 1.77 lakh

Jun 21, 2018
KTM launches the 2018 Duke 390 in white in India; price to remain at Rs 2.29 lakh

NewsTracker

KTM launches the 2018 Duke 390 in white in India; price to remain at Rs 2.29 lakh

Jan 13, 2018
2017 KTM 390 Duke launched; priced in India at Rs 2.25 lakh

2017 KTM 390 Duke launched; priced in India at Rs 2.25 lakh

Feb 23, 2017
Spied: 2017 KTM 890 Duke

automonitor

Spied: 2017 KTM 890 Duke

Feb 26, 2016
KTM India launches entire portfolio equipped with BSVI equipped engines

KTM India

KTM India launches entire portfolio equipped with BSVI equipped engines

Jan 31, 2020

science

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021