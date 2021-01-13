Overdrive

Homegrown EV-maker Odysse has launched two electric scooters today called the E2Go and the E2Go Lite. The primary difference between the two e-scooters is the battery configuration - the E2Go is powered by 28Ah lead-acid batteries and lighter 1.26kWh lithium-ion batteries power the E2Go Lite. The batteries take about 3.5 to 4 hours of charging time. The lithium-ion batteries are not only light but removable too.