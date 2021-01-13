Wednesday, January 13, 2021Back to
Odysse E2Go and E2Go Lite e-scooters launched in India at Rs 52,999 and Rs 63,999 respectively

Both the scooters have a range of up to 60 km and run on a 250W, 60V brushless DC motor that is capable of delivering a top speed of 25kmph.


OverdriveJan 13, 2021 16:07:29 IST

Homegrown EV-maker Odysse has launched two electric scooters today called the E2Go and the E2Go Lite. The primary difference between the two e-scooters is the battery configuration - the E2Go is powered by 28Ah lead-acid batteries and lighter 1.26kWh lithium-ion batteries power the E2Go Lite. The batteries take about 3.5 to 4 hours of charging time. The lithium-ion batteries are not only light but removable too.

Odysee E2G0

Both the scooters have a range of up to 60 km and run on a 250W, 60V brushless DC motor that is capable of delivering a top speed of 25kmph. The Odysse E2Go twins, then, are low-speed e-scooters and join Odysse's existing range comprising of the Hawk and Racer e-scooters and the Evoqis e-motorcycle. The E2Go and E2Go Lite e-scooters are priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 63,999 respectively and are available across nine dealerships that Odysse currently has in India.

Odysee E2Go Lite

Odysee E2Go Lite

