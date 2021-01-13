OverdriveJan 13, 2021 16:07:29 IST
Homegrown EV-maker Odysse has launched two electric scooters today called the E2Go and the E2Go Lite. The primary difference between the two e-scooters is the battery configuration - the E2Go is powered by 28Ah lead-acid batteries and lighter 1.26kWh lithium-ion batteries power the E2Go Lite. The batteries take about 3.5 to 4 hours of charging time. The lithium-ion batteries are not only light but removable too.
Both the scooters have a range of up to 60 km and run on a 250W, 60V brushless DC motor that is capable of delivering a top speed of 25kmph. The Odysse E2Go twins, then, are low-speed e-scooters and join Odysse's existing range comprising of the Hawk and Racer e-scooters and the Evoqis e-motorcycle. The E2Go and E2Go Lite e-scooters are priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 63,999 respectively and are available across nine dealerships that Odysse currently has in India.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.