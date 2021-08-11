Wednesday, August 11, 2021Back to
Now, visit a Toyota showroom from home: ‘Virtual’ dealership feature rolled out for customers

The virtual Toyota showroom integrates a payment gateway, existing offers, finance options, loan applications and other value-added services.


Press Trust of IndiaAug 11, 2021 10:49:24 IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has launched a virtual showroom to further digitalise customer experience in the new normal. The virtual showroom enables customers to seamlessly look through their favourite Toyota vehicles online, and also helps them book the car, TKM said in a statement. The showroom is already integrated with payment gateway and will soon facilitate the best offers, finance options, loan applications and other value-added services in the future, it added.

In the virtual showroom, customers can select the vehicle of their choice, get 360-degree external and internal views, check out all the available variants and colour options, switch on the lights, open and close the doors, virtually experience the top features in the day or night modes and get variant-wise prices, the automaker said.

Buyers will be able to complete the entire purchase process using Toyota's virtual showroom function. Image: Toyota

A crucial aspect of the new platform is that customers can see how the vehicle will look when parked in their garage or portico using augmented reality mode on their smartphones, it added.

"Owing to the pandemic and growing access to technologies, customers increasingly prefer digital and contactless experience.

"Last year, as COVID-19 disrupted the purchase lifecycle, we took immediate steps to digitalise our sales process by making available pricing, offers and booking in the online realm," TKM Associate General Manager (Sales and Strategic Marketing) V Wiseline Sigamani said.

Moving forward, the company would continue to listen to customers keenly and introduce new solutions and tools leveraging digital technologies to further improve their buying experience, he added.

TKM said it is integrating all its dealer partners onto the new platform; and will soon make available the virtual showroom on the websites of all its dealer partners.

