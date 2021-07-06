Press Trust of India

RattanIndia-promoted EV firm Revolt Motors on Monday announced online vehicle tracking system VOLT, to help customers track bike delivery status. The Vehicle Online Tracking (VOLT) system enables the customer to track the status of their bike right from booking to production stages till the delivery of their bikes, using their booking IDs or mobile number by clicking on the ''Track Your Revolt'' button on the website, the company said in a statement.

Revolt also said it is working at a feverish pace to expand the production capacities in order to fulfil the robust demand it is witnessing for its bikes. Revolt has deeply invested in its technology and artificial intelligence (AI) platform, the company said.

It added that this system, which is currently available only with e-commerce giants, will be the first-of-its-kind initiative in the automobile industry that will give complete clarity to customers on bike deliveries.

Customer experience is central for Revolt Motors and the company is taking steps towards offering a complete online contactless sales experience for all customers, it said.

The company is witnessing demand from all parts of the country and aims to scale up this online sales infrastructure to enable pan-India sales in the shortest possible time, said the statement.

RattanIndia Enterprises Business Chairman Anjali Rattan said, "This is the first step towards offering a complete contactless experience for all our customers."

Revolt Motors founder Rahul Sharma said, "We are glad to introduce the first-of-its kind innovation in the auto industry. We are constantly striving to enhance our customer buying experience and disrupt the two-wheeler market by offering never-seen-before innovations."

Also read: Revolt RV400 price slashed post FAME-II subsidy increase, costs less than a Honda Unicorn in Delhi