tech2 News Staff

Following in the footsteps of several other auto firms, German carmaker Volkswagen has launched its own subscription-based car ownership model, teaming up mobility service specialist Orix. Under the subscription model, customers can opt to ‘subscribe’ to the Polo hatchback, Vento midsize sedan or the T-Roc SUV, for a 24-, 36- or 48-month tenure. Monthly rentals for the Volkswagen Polo start at 16,500 and Rs 27,000 for Vento, while the T-roc SUV can be leased for Rs 59,000 a month.

The subscription ownership model will be made available at 30 Volkswagen outlets across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad in phase-I of introduction. Orix will provide its customers 100 percent on-road financing, periodic maintenance, insurance cover and an option to upgrade or return the car.

"Car subscription is gaining popularity, especially amongst the urban young middle class, looking for a convenient ownership experience," according to Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

"Catering to the needs of this customer segment, we have extended our partnership with Orix, and enhanced our leasing and subscription platform, which will focus on providing accessibility and a peace of mind ownership experience to our prospective customers," added Gupta.