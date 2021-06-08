Overdrive

Drive without ownership, or lease services, have another player in India with Nissan India joining the fold of select manufacturers who offer subscription plans on their vehicles. The Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan, in association with Orix, will offer customers the experience of owning a car, minus the associated costs of down payment, registration, insurance, maintenance with the option to return the car to the company, or buy it at the end of a pre-determined (and as yet unspecified) tenure.

Under the subscription model, customers can choose from the well-equipped top variants of the recently launched Nissan Magnite, Nissan Kicks and facelifted Datsun redi-GO - all of which will be available with white registration plates, signifying private ownership. The subscription plans cover the vehicle's insurance, registration fees, all scheduled maintenance, repairs, tyre and battery replacement, and 24x7 roadside assistance.

For a four-year tenure, monthly lease plans for the Nissan Magnite start from Rs 17,999 for the XV Dual Tone variant with the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine and manual gearbox, going up to Rs 25,299 for the Magnite XV equipped with the 1.0-litre turbo, with a CVT automatic. Plans for the Nissan Kicks range from Rs 23,999 for the Kicks XV 1.5, going up to Rs 30,499 for the Kicks XV Premium (O) 1.3 Turbo. For the Datsun redi-GO, that price range sits between Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999.

Initially set to be available to customers in Delhi NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad, the company says the second phase of the initiative will include Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai "soon", although specific timelines haven't been revealed.