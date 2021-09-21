Overdrive

Royal Enfield's 'Make It Yours' initiative has proven to be extremely popular since its introduction. It offers buyers customisation options for the brand’s bikes as well as merchandise, including helmets and T-shirts. Now, Royal Enfield business has announced that its riding jackets will also be part of the 'Make It Yours' customisation programme.

Motorcyclists and enthusiasts can now personalise and purchase riding jackets online on Royal Enfield’s website, by choosing from a variety of colour, lining and armour choices. Additionally, the website allows buyers to equip their riding jackets with winter and rain liners.

Customers can add armour for impact protection of the chest, shoulders and back as part of the MIY riding jackets programme. Buyers will have the option of choosing between Knox and D30 armour.

The Royal Enfield customisation programme is also available through the company's official web store. The MIY will be available on helmets, t-shirts and riding jackets at dealership locations shortly.

Puneet Sood, National Business Head of North and West India and Global Business Head Apparel, Royal Enfield, said, "After witnessing the overwhelming response to our MiY Initiative for the range of motorcycles, helmets and t-shirts, we decided that it was time we took this forward to our range of riding jackets as well. Consumers are often compelled to buy riding jackets off the shelves to act more as utility accessories as opposed to catering to their needs or complementing their style. This initiative now gives users the opportunity to not just build all-new jackets but also upgrade their existing jackets.”