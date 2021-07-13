Tuesday, July 13, 2021Back to
Now, Gorilla Glass protection for cars: toughened windshield introduced for Jeep Wrangler

New Gorilla Glass windshield option available for both current-gen as well as previous-gen Jeep Wrangler.


FP TrendingJul 13, 2021 16:49:51 IST

If you’re into gadgets, you'll almost certainly be familiar with the term ‘Gorilla Glass’. Now, auto enthusiasts will also be acquainted with this term, as this toughened glass has found its way onto road-going vehicles. Jeep’s Performance Parts division (JPP) has introduced Gorilla Glass windshields for its Wrangler SUV and Gladiator pick-up truck models, and they are now available for purchase in the United States and Canada. JPP’s new windshield is made with Corning Gorilla Glass. It is said to be crafted using the same chemical-strengthening technology as used for smartphone screens.

Its durability is ensured by Mopar’s combination of an ultra-thin Gorilla Glass inner ply with a 52 percent thicker outer ply. Both the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator have an upright windshield, which reduces the panel's ability to deflect a strike from a rock. As both Jeeps are subject to regular off-road use, they are more susceptible to stone chips in treacherous off-road settings.

The Gorilla Glass windshield said to be crafted using the same chemical-strengthening technology as used for smartphone screens. Image: Jeep

The standard Gorilla Glass windshield for the current-gen Jeep Wrangler (2018-now) and Gladiator is listed at $793, and is available at Jeep dealers and some glass installers. The Gorilla Glass windshield is also available for the previous-gen Wrangler JK (2007-2018) and is listed at $645.

More windshield options will be introduced as well. A Gorilla Glass windshield with an embedded antenna will be priced at $820. Another variant that includes a forward camera and a heater will be listed at $927. Lastly, a variant with a forward camera, heater and antenna will be listed at $932.

The Gorilla Glass windshield will come with a two-year limited (from date of installation) and unlimited-kilometres warranty from Mopar. Alongside the Gorilla Glass brand’s signature gorilla head artwork, the replacement windshield also bears the signature Jeep Easter eggs.

