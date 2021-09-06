Monday, September 06, 2021Back to
Now, buy a Honda H’ness CB350 by visiting Honda’s new virtual BigWing showroom

Currently offering only the H’ness CB350, Honda’s virtual BigWing showroom will eventually incorporate all other big bikes Honda sells in India.


tech2 News StaffSep 06, 2021 17:35:55 IST

In a bid to expand the reach of its big bike network, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has rolled out the Honda BigWing virtual showroom with a digital customer interface to offer contactless services. The digital showroom – which currently only houses the Honda H’ness CB350 – lets buyers take a closer look at the bike with a 360-degree virtual product demo, online documentation for purchase, home delivery and virtual chat support, among other features.

Based on customers' location, they can choose their preferred dealership to take delivery from, along with other choice preferences to customise their motorcycle. Honda says it will add the remaining big bikes it retails via its BigWing network – including the CB350 RS, CB500X, CB650R, CBR650R, CBR-1000RR-R, Africa Twin and Gold Wing Tour – to the virtual showroom in the coming weeks.

Honda's virtual BigWing showroom offers 360-degree views, specifications and an option to book. Image: Honda

Honda's virtual BigWing showroom offers 360-degree views, specifications and an option to book. Image: Honda

“Balancing the unique expectations of our customers, today digital technology has enabled us to cater to their ever-evolving needs. The virtual interface that offers our premium motorcycle range under Honda BigWing will surely delight our customers,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director for sales and marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Honda recently launched the CB200X touring motorcycle in India, but that will be sold via its Red Wing dealerships.

