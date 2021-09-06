tech2 News Staff

In a bid to expand the reach of its big bike network, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has rolled out the Honda BigWing virtual showroom with a digital customer interface to offer contactless services. The digital showroom – which currently only houses the Honda H’ness CB350 – lets buyers take a closer look at the bike with a 360-degree virtual product demo, online documentation for purchase, home delivery and virtual chat support, among other features.

Based on customers' location, they can choose their preferred dealership to take delivery from, along with other choice preferences to customise their motorcycle. Honda says it will add the remaining big bikes it retails via its BigWing network – including the CB350 RS, CB500X, CB650R, CBR650R, CBR-1000RR-R, Africa Twin and Gold Wing Tour – to the virtual showroom in the coming weeks.

“Balancing the unique expectations of our customers, today digital technology has enabled us to cater to their ever-evolving needs. The virtual interface that offers our premium motorcycle range under Honda BigWing will surely delight our customers,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director for sales and marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Honda recently launched the CB200X touring motorcycle in India, but that will be sold via its Red Wing dealerships.