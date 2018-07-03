Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Overdrive 03 July, 2018 10:33 IST

Norton Motorcycles releases render images of upcoming 650 Atlas Scrambler

Norton Motorcycles has released concept images of upcoming motorcycle Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler.

Norton Motorcycles has released concept images of its upcoming motorcycle called the Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler. This model name is a tribute to the company's Scrambler offering in the 60s. Norton CEO, Stuart Garner has confirmed that the 2019 Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler will be showcased in November at the NEX motorcycle show in the UK. The bookings of the same is scheduled to start early next year followed by its deliveries in the international market. The entry level motorcycle will be priced at £10k making it approximated Rs 9.04 lakh (excluding tax and duties).

Norton Render 2 image

Render image of Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler.

From the sketches it can be seen that the Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler features retro design cues from its motorcycles in the past, especially the P11 and the '53 Atlas. To us, the design look reminiscent of the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, particularly the headlight design, front fender and the knobby tyres. It will also feature USD forks, and adjustable monoshock along with ABS as standard. As has been the tradition of Norton motorcycles, the 650 Atlas Scrambler too will be one gorgeous looking motorcycle. "When the bike is finished in gorgeous detail as we do, it'll be amazing" is how Stuart replied to one of the tweets about the Scrambler 650.

The Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler will be powered by a parallel-twin 650 cc engine and that has been confirmed by the British motorcycle manufacturer. The state of the tune of of this engine is believed to be in the range of 70 to 90 PS.

Norton Render 1 image

Render image of Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler.

Last year, it was announced that the JV between Kinetic Group and Norton Motorcycles will start assembly of the Norton motorcycles at Kinetic MotoRoyale's plant in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra by the end of 2018. While it is too early to speculate the India entry of if the Norton Atlas Scrambler 650 but we believe if priced correctly, this motorcycle will have serious potential to sell in volumes provided there is a strong network to support the sales of Norton Motorcycles in India.

tags


latest videos

How employee activism helped bring change in the US #DailyDope

How employee activism helped bring change in the US #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

also see

NewsTracker

Honda reports 28 percent growth in volume in June at 5,71,020 units; market share increased by 0.8 percent

Jul 03, 2018

TuneIn

Rihanna reveals on The Graham Norton Show that she's working on new reggae-influenced album

Jun 18, 2018

Triumph Tour

Triumph's Tiger Trails Spiti 2.0 will see riders travelling over 150 km a day

Jun 20, 2018

Panigale V4

Four-cylinder Ducati Panigale V4 spotted in carbon fibre trim at UK dealership

Jun 25, 2018

Hero

Hero MotoCorp releases official images of its adventure tourer, the XPulse 200

Jun 27, 2018

BMW to launch India manufactured G 310 R and G 310 GS on 18 July: Report

Jun 26, 2018

science

Conservation

How genetic studies across 7 countries helped save Australia's iconic koala

Jul 03, 2018

Space

China to launch powerful rocket capable of delivering heavier payloads than NASA

Jul 03, 2018

UFO Day

World UFO Day: Here's a day to celebrate the mysterious saucers in the sky

Jul 02, 2018

Space

Scientists to use submarines to hunt for meteorite remains in the Pacific Ocean

Jul 02, 2018