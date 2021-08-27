Friday, August 27, 2021Back to
Nissan’s electric microcar will come with 20 kWh battery and driver assists, to debut in 2022

Developed in conjunction with Mitsubishi, Nissan’s micro electric vehicle is expected to have a 200 km range; will feature vehicle-to-home charging.


tech2 News StaffAug 27, 2021 11:12:44 IST

Nissan has announced it will launch its all-electric microcar for the Japanese market early in 2022. Developed in partnership with Alliance partner Mitsubishi (under the NMKV Co LTD joint venture), Nissan’s micro EV will feature ‘instant acceleration, smooth driving and cabin quietness that are key characteristics of electric vehicles’, Nissan said in a statement issued early on 27 August.

Nissan has confirmed the electric microcar – believed to be previewed by the IMk concept showcased in 2019 – will be 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide, and 1,655 mm high; dimensions that will help it slot into Japan’s kei car segment.

Nissan's electric microcar will also feature advanced driver assistance systems. Image: Nissan

Nissan's electric microcar will also feature advanced driver assistance systems. Image: Nissan

The Nissan micro EV will have a 20 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, and is expected to have a range of around 200 kilometres on a full charge, which Nissan says has been estimated keeping ‘daily needs in Japan’. The company has also confirmed the microcar will feature the Nissan Energy Share vehicle-to-home charging capability, as well as ProPilot driver assistance systems such as remote valet parking and adaptive cruise control. In case of emergencies, the microcar will also double up as a remote power source.

The Nissan micro EV will be priced at around two million yen (INR 13.50 lakh) in its home market, with local subsidies driving the price further down to around 1.5 million yen (INR 10 lakh).

Nissan recently announced that every all-new model it launches in key markets will be electrified by the early 2030s.

