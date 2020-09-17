Thursday, September 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Nissan Z Proto with retro design unveiled; carmaker also previews upcoming 370Z sports car

The long bonnet and flat, dropping roofline of Z Proto has been inspired by the original first-gen 240Z.


OverdriveSep 17, 2020 17:00:06 IST

Nissan has unveiled the Nissan Z Proto, a thinly disguised concept that previews the Nissan 400Z sports car, the first new Z-car since the 370Z from 2008, and the eighth-generation of a model-line that began with the 240Z of 1969. This line has been Nissan's original 'halo-car' and instrumental in establishing the brand as a global automotive force, aside from the obvious impact that these cars have had on tuner culture across the world.

The Japanese carmaker has played to this heritage with the looks of the Z Proto. The long bonnet and flat, dropping roofline have been inspired by the original first-gen 240Z. This continues with the unique position of the rear edge below the line of the bonnet. This and the upturned quarter-glass, another element from the original, have given the Z Proto that same squat stance as the 240Z.

Nissan Z Proto with retro design unveiled; carmaker also previews upcoming 370Z sports car

Nissan Z Proto

This reverence to the Z-car heritage continues in the details as well. The elliptical, canted headlamps with two-segments are a throwback to the JDM-spec 240ZG. Even the blocky front grille with a central ridge is a nod to the original. The rectangular taillamps placed within the deep-set black panel are a nod to the 300ZX. Even the pearlescent yellow paint has been inspired by a popular option available on the 240Z and 300ZX. More details here are the retro-styled Fairlady Z badging, 19-inch wheels, carbon fibre lip, side skirts and rear section, that also features dual-exhausts.

The interiors of the Z Proto follow a pleasingly simple theme. There seems to be none of the heavy layering or hotch-potch of materials seen on many new sportscars. A curved dash-face creates a wrap-around effect around the cabin, highlighted by the three auxiliary dials in the centre and unique door-mounted air vents. This is again an interpretation of how the insides of the 240Z looked. Similarly, you find a blocky centre-console here, which house a touchscreen system, slim air vents and rotary AC controls. Flowing out of this is the 12.3-inch driver's display with a rev-counter that has the red-line at the 12 o'clock. Other highlights re the new steering wheel and the yellow stitching throughout.

nissan-proto

The long bonnet and flat, dropping roofline have been inspired by the original first-gen 240Z.

Nissan hasn't revealed the power outputs of the Z Proto just yet, but purists will be happy to note that a six-speed manual will be the transmission of choice. This will pair with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6. We expect power outputs to be around 400PS and a 0 to 100 kmph time in the low 4s can be expected.

The production-spec Nissan 400Z will go on sale internationally by the middle of next year. Given that the 370Z was sold here in limited numbers, we're hoping Nissan brings this iteration to our markets as well.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

As Sun enters 'solar cycle 25', experts foresee below-average solar activity till July 2021

The Sun

As Sun enters 'solar cycle 25', experts foresee below-average solar activity till July 2021

Sep 17, 2020
Glimpse of our system once the Sun is dead? First Jupiter-sized exoplanet found orbiting white dwarf star

Dead Stars

Glimpse of our system once the Sun is dead? First Jupiter-sized exoplanet found orbiting white dwarf star

Sep 17, 2020
Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Phosphine on Venus

Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Sep 16, 2020
Time flies on some days, crawls on others: Study locates 'fatigued' neurons that influence our perception of time

Time Perception

Time flies on some days, crawls on others: Study locates 'fatigued' neurons that influence our perception of time

Sep 15, 2020