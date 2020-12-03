Thursday, December 03, 2020Back to
Nissan Magnite launches in India in five variants; pricing starts at Rs 4.99 lakh

Bookings for the Nissan Magnite have already opened for a Rs 11,000 deposit.


OverdriveDec 03, 2020 09:40:11 IST

Nissan India has launched the Nissan Magnite after having showcased the car last month. Prices for the sub-four-metre SUV start from Rs 4.99 lakh for the base XE trim with the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated B4D motor, going up to Rs 9.35 lakh for the top XV Premium and powered by the 1.0-turbo. These prices are introductory and valid up to 31 December 2020. Post this, the Nissan Magnite will be priced from Rs 5.54 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the Nissan Magnite have already opened for a Rs 11,000 deposit. The Nissan SUV can also be purchased online.

The Magnite is being offered in five variants. The base petrol engine will be offered in the four lowest trims while the turbo-petrol engine option will skip the base version and be offered in the rest of the range with both manual and CVT options. The Tech Pack is an optional extra for the top two trims.

The Magnite will come with two petrol engine options. The base unit is the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol making 72PS at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm at 3,500rpm. This motor pairs with a five-speed manual. The headlining motor though is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol that makes 100PS at 5,000 rpm and 160 Nm at 2,800-3,600rpm. The torque output drops to 152 Nm at 2,200-4,400 rpm. The ARAI certified fuel efficiency figure for the Magnite is 18.75 kmpl for the N/A petrol, 20 kmpl for the turbo-manual and 17.7 kmpl for the turbo-CVT.

The SUV is 3,994 mm long, 1,758 mm wide and 1,572 mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,500 mm and ground clearance 205mm. The fuel capacity is 40 litres. There are four dual-tone and four single-tone colour options on offer.

The Magnite will comes with a sizeable list of features. Top-spec versions get 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED daytime running lamps (DRL) and foglamps, 8-inch floating touch screen (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, voice recognition, rear-view camera, push-button start, LED bi-projector headlamps, cruise control, 360-degree around-view monitor, tire pressure monitor and an all-black interior theme. An optional Tech pack further adds wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and JBL speakers.

 

