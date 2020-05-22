Overdrive

Nissan India has launched the BSVI iteration of its Kicks SUV, priced at Rs 9.49 lakh, ex-showroom. While the design and features have been carried over from the previous offering, the biggest highlight is the SUV's powertrain. The BSVI Kicks will be offered with the all-new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that replaces the 1.5-litre diesel. The same was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, powering the Renault Duster. The base variants XL and XV will be offered with the BSVI version of the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The SUV will be available in seven variants including two automatic variants.

The starting price of the XV variant with 1.3-litre petrol engine mated to a manual transmission is Rs 11.84 lakh, while that of the CVT unit is Rs 13.44 lakh. The prices for other variants of the 2020 Kicks BSVI are as following:

Ex-Showroom Price:

1.5

1.5 XL: 9,49,990

1.5 XV: 9,99,990

1.3 Turbo MT

1.3 Turbo XV: 11,84,990

1.3 Turbo XV Premium: 12,64,990

1.3 Turbo XV Premium (O): 13,69,990

1.3 Turbo XV Premium (O) Dual tone: 13,89,990

1.3 Turbo CVT

1.3 Turbo XV CVT: 13,44,990

1.3 Turbo XV Premium CVT: 14,14,990

The turbo-petrol 1.3-litre unit makes 156PS of power and 254 Nm of torque. This engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual or the X-tronic CVT. Nissan claims that the HR13 DDT petrol engine borrows cylinder coating technology from Nissan GTR for superior performance along with higher fuel efficiency. The company also mentions that the dual variable timing system reduces emissions and provides higher torque output at low RPM while the X-tronic CVT is 40 per cent more efficient than existing CVTs. The 1.5-litre petrol engine, in the XL and XV variants, make 106PS and 142 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual.

As mentioned before, the design and the features list remain unchanged. The colour options that will be available in the 2020 Kicks include Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White, Deep Blue Pearl; and 3 dual-tone colour options: Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black and Pearl White with Onyx Black.

The 2020 Nissan Kicks will be offered with a standard two years/ 50,000km warranty which can be extended up to five years/ 1,00,000km at no additional cost. Nissan is offering free road-side assistance subscription for two years that is available in over 1,500 cities. The company will also offer a pre-paid maintenance service package starting at Rs.2,099 per year.

Internationally, a facelift of Nissan Kicks has been launched in Thailand. What makes the international version of the Kicks SUV different from the India-spec version is the underpinning. While the Nissan Kicks and Renault Captur are platform siblings in India, the international version is based on the much premium V-platform of the new-gen Micra sold there. Additionally, Nissan is offering E-Power hybrid in the international iteration of the Kicks.