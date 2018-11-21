Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Back to
Next-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched with all-new design from Rs 7.44 lakh

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is bigger than its predecessor and packs in a bigger 1.5-litre engine.

tech2 News Staff Nov 21, 2018 12:57 PM IST

While dealerships have already received stocks of the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the MPV has been officially launched in India today at a price tag starting from Rs 7.44 lakh.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga features an all-new design, seats seven and gets more premium making it a rather competitive offering in its segment.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Image: Suzuki

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Image: Suzuki

The new Ertiga looks more polished and has moved passed Suzuki’s older design language bringing something fresh and new to the table. This in itself should attract plenty of buyers. The shiny new chrome detailing on the front grille, redesigned LED headlamps and a new and C-shaped fog lamp enclosures that now give the front end a more aggressive look.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Image: Suzuki

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Image: Suzuki

Moving to the back, there a floating roof just like on the new Swift with deep lines on the sides that contribute to the aggressive look. The vehicle just like the Swift is based on the new 'Heartect' platform which makes it compliant with upcoming crash-test norms in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Image: Suzuki

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Image: Suzuki

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is also bigger. The designers seem to have it 100 mm longer and a bit wider as well. This lets Maruti add some individual seats second row as well.

Moving to the inside, the new Ertiga seems more spacious and now also looks more premium and modern.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Image: Suzuki

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Image: Suzuki

The new Ertiga will be offered in three versions a new 1.5-litre petrol variant that is coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox with the option for a 4-speed AT. And thirdly the 1.3-litre diesel mated with a 5-speed manual. The petrol engine produces 138 Nm @ 4,400 rpm, while the diesel motor produces 200 Nm @ 1,750 rpm.

Below are the 10 variant options of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The variants range from Rs 7.44 lakh starting with the Lxi and the Ldi models with the Zxi and ZDi at the top end at around 11 lakh.

Petrol

Ertiga LXi : Rs 7,44,000

Ertiga VXi: Rs 8,16,000

Ertiga VXi AT: Rs 9,18,000

Ertiga ZXi: Rs 8,99,000

Ertiga ZXi+: Rs 9,50,000

Ertiga ZXi AT: Rs 9,95,000

Diesel

Ertiga LDi: Rs 8,84,000

Ertiga VDi: Rs 9,56,000

Ertiga ZDi: Rs 10,39,000

Ertiga ZDi+: Rs 10,90,000

The vehicle will compete with both Renault Lodge and the recently launched Mahindra Marazzo.

The new Ertiga will be available in Pearl Metallic Auburn Red (new colour), Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Oxford Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Metallic Silky Silver.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Image: Suzuki

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Image: Suzuki

