Today is the day – Yamaha India is all set to launch not one, not two, but three new 155 cc models this morning. Yamaha has been busy readying a heavily updated version of its 155 cc sportbike, the R15. It’s expected to get revised bodywork with a new centre-aligned LED headlight (flanked by LED DRLs), a bigger windscreen, a redesigned fuel tank, new seats, an upside-down fork and Bluetooth connectivity.

Yamaha is also likely to introduce an ‘M’ version of the R15, which is set to get a different colour scheme and some additional features.

However, Yamaha also intends to surprise one and all at the launch of the R15 and R15 M with the introduction of its first high-capacity scooter for the Indian market – the Aerox 155. The Aerox is known as the scooter with the R15’s engine, and while that is true, the Aerox will be slightly less powerful than the R15.

It gets LED lighting, a 25-litre underseat storage compartment, Bluetooth connectivity and rides on 14-inch wheels at either end. It will certainly be one of the quickest scooters on sale in India, and will rival the Aprilia SXR 160.