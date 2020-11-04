Overdrive

Indian two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company had announced a world premiere of an all-new product, which spawned theories ranging from a 125cc Apache to just festive colour additions to the existing range of motorcycles. There were also speculations on an RTR 310, a street naked based on the company's flagship RR 310. As much as we had liked that to happen, TVS Motor Company has confirmed the new product to be the 2020 iteration of its popular offering the Apache RTR 200 4V. However, it is not just about a new matte blue colour that takes inspiration from TVS' one-make racing motorcycles, there's more to it.

For starters, the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V will come with three ride modes, which is a segment-first, that can be altered on the fly. The three ride modes namely Sport, Urban and Rain alter the engine response thereby also shifting focus between performance and fuel efficiency along with altering the ABS performance. In Sport mode, the motorcycle will offer sharper acceleration, higher top speed and more effective braking whereas, in the Urban mode, it will have a linear acceleration for a comfortable feel and better fuel efficiency. In the rain mode, the top speed is lowered along with focussing on braking to have proper control over a wet and slippery surface.

TVS is offering premium Showa front-rear suspension on the Apache RTR 200 4V, wherein the front will be adjustable for preload. Lastly, the brake and clutch levers are three-way adjustable. This has been done to offer more flexibility to and control to different kinds of riders states TVS. The features list on the Apache RTR 200 4V include slipper clutch, Bluetooth enabled smartphone connect with turn by turn navigation, glide through tech, an option between single-channel and dual-channel ABS and LED headlight. The company also mentions that the motorcycle has become lighter with one kg weight and refinements in the brake system have been made to deliver a sharper and improved brake performance.

"The Apache series has been a testament to our commitment to delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts since its inception in 2005. In line with this ethos, we are excited to introduce our new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle that offers key segment-first features and technologies which will further add to our philosophy of ensuring customer delight as we celebrate this prolific sales milestone." commented, Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company.