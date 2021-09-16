Thursday, September 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

New TVS 125 cc motorcycle India launch LIVE updates: Sporty commuter to be unveiled at 11 am IST

tech2 News StaffSep 16, 2021 10:42:24 IST

TVS has previewed a brand-new motorcycle in shadowy teaser videos ahead of its unveil today, which could well be the new TVS Fiero 125.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 10:45 (IST)

    New TVS 125 cc motorcycle to feature digital instrumentation

    The new TVS 125 cc motorcycle will be equipped with a full-colour digital instruments display, which will relay a host of information to the rider, including gear shift lights and a side-stand indicator.

  • 10:31 (IST)

    New TVS 125 cc motorcycle: To feature LED lighting

    TVS' latest will be equipped with an LED headlight – with the headlight itself divided into three sections by the angular LED daytime running lights – as well as LED-tail-lights, resembling the horn-like elements seen on the TVS Apache RR 310.

  • 10:18 (IST)

    New TVS 125 cc motorcycle: Colour options previewed

    The new TVS 125 cc motorcycle is likely to be offered in at least four colours – red, yellow, black and blue – with swathes of black providing contrast to the colour scheme.

  • 09:50 (IST)

    New TVS 125 cc motorcycle launch: Here we go!

    Good morning, folks, and welcome to Tech2's coverage of the launch of TVS' brand-new 125 cc motorcycle. The latest offering from TVS appears to be a sporty commuter bike in the 125 cc space, and we'll be bringing you all the updates LIVE from the launch event, so stay tuned!

    • read more

Today is the day – TVS is all set to mark its entry into the 125 cc motorcycle space with a brand-new offering. In the last few days, a series of shadowy teaser videos revealed flashes of what appears to be a sporty-looking 125 cc commuter bike. There’s a good chance this new motorcycle could be the reborn TVS Fiero 125, with the two-wheeler manufacturer having registered the ‘Fiero 125’ name late last year, but TVS could also opt for a new name – the TVS Raider.

For the uninitiated, Fiero is a familiar moniker for TVS, which sold a popular commuter motorcycle under that name a good two decades ago. At present, TVS doesn’t have an offering in the 125 cc commuter segment, and the new offering could make for a impactful entry into the space.

The teaser videos revealed the new TVS 125 cc motorcycle is likely to be offered in at least four colours – red, yellow, black and blue – with swathes of black providing contrast to the colour scheme. The bike sports a 3D TVS emblem on the tank extensions, and has split seats with a full-size pillion grab handle. It’s equipped with an LED headlight – with the headlight itself divided into three sections by the angular LED daytime running lights – as well as LED-tail-lights, resembling the horn-like elements seen on the TVS Apache RR 310.

The videos also confirm the new TVS 125 cc motorcycle will be equipped with a full-colour digital instruments display, which will relay a host of information to the rider, including a gear position indicator (with shift lights) and a side-stand indicator.

Precious little is known about the powertrain of the new TVS 125 cc motorcycle at this point, but it’s likely to be a single-cylinder, fuel-injected 125 cc engine with a power output of around 10-11 hp; set to be mated to a five-speed gearbox. Depending on the exact engine displacement, TVS could choose to equip the new 125 cc motorcycle with a combined braking system (CBS) or anti-lock braking system (ABS), with the latter likely to be offered as an option if engine size is less than 125 cc.

Expect the new TVS 125 cc motorcycle’s prices to be in the range of Rs 80,000 – 90,000 (ex-showroom). It will rival the Honda CB Shine and SP 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125 as well as the Hero Glamour and Super Splendour.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


also see

TVS

Mystery TVS motorcycle teased ahead of 16 September debut: Is it the reborn TVS Fiero 125?

Sep 14, 2021
Mystery TVS motorcycle teased ahead of 16 September debut: Is it the reborn TVS Fiero 125?

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021