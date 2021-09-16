11:28 (IST)
TVS Raider: Ground clearance and seat height
The TVS Raider's ground clearance is rated at 180 mm, and seat height is rated at 780 mm.
tech2 News StaffSep 16, 2021 11:21:21 IST
TVS has previewed a brand-new motorcycle in shadowy teaser videos ahead of its unveil today, which could well be the new TVS Fiero 125.
11:25 (IST)
TVS Raider: Acceleration TVS claims the Raider's 125 cc, three-valve air- and oil-cooled engine will propel the bike from 0 to 60 kph in under six seconds.
11:23 (IST)
TVS Raider: Ride modes The TVS Raider is equipped with two ride modes - Eco and Power. Eco mode activates the engine stop-start system, which switches the engine off when it comes to a halt. Power, of course, is tuned to deliver crisper throttle response.
11:18 (IST)
TVS Raider: Price The TVS Raider range will start at Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
11:12 (IST)
TVS Raider: 5.0-inch full-colour LCD instruments display The Raider's full-colour display relays a bunch of vital stats to the rider, and also has TVS' SmartXonnect connectivity features, along with navigation and voice assist.
10:45 (IST)
New TVS 125 cc motorcycle to feature digital instrumentation The new TVS 125 cc motorcycle will be equipped with a full-colour digital instruments display, which will relay a host of information to the rider, including gear shift lights and a side-stand indicator.
10:31 (IST)
New TVS 125 cc motorcycle: To feature LED lighting TVS' latest will be equipped with an LED headlight – with the headlight itself divided into three sections by the angular LED daytime running lights – as well as LED-tail-lights, resembling the horn-like elements seen on the TVS Apache RR 310.
10:18 (IST)
New TVS 125 cc motorcycle: Colour options previewed The new TVS 125 cc motorcycle is likely to be offered in at least four colours – red, yellow, black and blue – with swathes of black providing contrast to the colour scheme.
09:50 (IST)
New TVS 125 cc motorcycle launch: Here we go! Good morning, folks, and welcome to Tech2's coverage of the launch of TVS' brand-new 125 cc motorcycle. The latest offering from TVS appears to be a sporty commuter bike in the 125 cc space, and we'll be bringing you all the updates LIVE from the launch event, so stay tuned!
Today is the day – TVS is all set to mark its entry into the 125 cc motorcycle space with a brand-new offering. In the last few days, a series of shadowy teaser videos revealed flashes of what appears to be a sporty-looking 125 cc commuter bike. There’s a good chance this new motorcycle could be the reborn TVS Fiero 125, with the two-wheeler manufacturer having registered the ‘Fiero 125’ name late last year, but TVS could also opt for a new name – the TVS Raider.
For the uninitiated, Fiero is a familiar moniker for TVS, which sold a popular commuter motorcycle under that name a good two decades ago. At present, TVS doesn’t have an offering in the 125 cc commuter segment, and the new offering could make for a impactful entry into the space.
The teaser videos revealed the new TVS 125 cc motorcycle is likely to be offered in at least four colours – red, yellow, black and blue – with swathes of black providing contrast to the colour scheme. The bike sports a 3D TVS emblem on the tank extensions, and has split seats with a full-size pillion grab handle. It’s equipped with an LED headlight – with the headlight itself divided into three sections by the angular LED daytime running lights – as well as LED-tail-lights, resembling the horn-like elements seen on the TVS Apache RR 310.
The videos also confirm the new TVS 125 cc motorcycle will be equipped with a full-colour digital instruments display, which will relay a host of information to the rider, including a gear position indicator (with shift lights) and a side-stand indicator.
Precious little is known about the powertrain of the new TVS 125 cc motorcycle at this point, but it’s likely to be a single-cylinder, fuel-injected 125 cc engine with a power output of around 10-11 hp; set to be mated to a five-speed gearbox. Depending on the exact engine displacement, TVS could choose to equip the new 125 cc motorcycle with a combined braking system (CBS) or anti-lock braking system (ABS), with the latter likely to be offered as an option if engine size is less than 125 cc.
Expect the new TVS 125 cc motorcycle’s prices to be in the range of Rs 80,000 – 90,000 (ex-showroom). It will rival the Honda CB Shine and SP 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125 as well as the Hero Glamour and Super Splendour.
