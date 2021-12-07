Amaan Ahmed

The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 has made its world premiere, and the biggest adventure motorcycle Triumph makes has received a thorough makeover with a host of changes in key areas. About two years after the smaller Tiger models were transformed into the new Tiger 900 range, Triumph has rolled out the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200, which is significantly lighter than its predecessor, while packing more power, high-end equipment and more tech than ever. In total, there will be five versions of the new Tiger 1200 to choose from, including two long-range variants.

Using the illustrious BMW R1250 GS as a benchmark, Triumph says with the development of the new Tiger 1200, it focused on what buyers of such adventure motorcycles demand – shaft drive remains ‘absolutely critical’, as does long-distance riding comfort. The company says customers seek better handling and agility, which would come with a reduction in weight, and a lighter bike would in turn be a more exciting bike to ride than the BMW.

To the eyes, the new Triumph Tiger 1200 looks slimmer and lighter, and that is indeed the case, with Triumph claiming weight reductions of over 25 kg compared to its predecessor. More importantly, the new Tiger 1200 is up to 17 kg lighter than the BMW, and this reduction is made possible by a new frame (which saves 5.4 kg), an aluminium rear sub-frame, aluminium fuel tank, and a new tri-link swing arm, which incorporates a smaller and lighter shaft drive.

The all-new, 1,160 cc three-cylinder engine – which retains the T-plane triple crank first seen on the Tiger 900 range – makes 150 hp, which is 9 hp more than its predecessor, and 130 Nm of torque, which is an increase of 8 Nm over the outgoing Tiger 1200. These figures, says Triumph, make the new Tiger 1200 the most powerful shaft-driven adventure motorcycle there is.

There are two main flavours of the new Tiger 1200 to choose from – the road-biased Tiger 1200 GT, and the off-road-oriented Tiger 1200 Rally. Within these, the GT range will comprise the base GT and GT Pro models, while the latter is available only in Rally Pro form. The new Tiger 1200 will – just like the BMW R1250 GS – be available with two fuel tank sizes. As standard, the bike gets a 20-litre fuel tank, but buyers will be able to choose the ‘Explorer’ versions for both the GT and the Rally bikes, which have a 30-litre fuel tank.

A key difference between the GT and Rally models are the spoked wheels for the latter, measuring 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, compared to the cast aluminium wheels for the former, measuring 19 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. The Tiger 1200 GT wears Metzeler Tourance road tyres, while the Tiger 1200 Rally is equipped with Metzeler Karoo Street tyres. While both bikes pack Showa suspension with semi-adaptive damping, the Rally bikes have increased travel of 220 mm at both ends, compared to the 200 mm of travel on the GT bikes.

A six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch is standard across all versions, as are twin 320 mm front brake discs (with Brembo M4.30 Stylema monobloc callipers) and a single 282 mm rear brake disc. All models barring the base GT get an LED headlight with LED DRLs, active cornering lights, hill hold function, heated grips, electronic cruise control and a centre stand. Heated rider and pillion seats along with a tyre pressure monitoring system are standard on the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer models, and will be offered as accessories for other versions. The new Tiger 1200 also offers up to six ride modes to choose from in Rally form, with that dropping to three modes for the entry-level GT.

For the GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer there are two seat height settings – 850 mm and 870 mm, while for the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer these are 875mm and 895mm. With a lower seat option available as an accessory, customers will also be able to lower the seat height by an additional 20 mm. Handguards come standard on all models; an aluminium skid-guard is standard on the GT Pro and GT Explorer, while an aluminium sump guard is a standard fit for the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. Additional protection is provided on the GT Explorer and both Rally variants by the engine protection bars, while the Rally Explorer also comes with fuel tank protection bars.

The range-topping GT Explorer and Rally Explorer models feature a radar system – a first for Triumph. Developed in partnership with Continental, this system uses a rear-facing radar to let the rider know when another vehicle is in their blind spot, and also enables lane change assist. Cornering Traction Control comes standard, as does a seven-inch TFT instruments display with the My Triumph Connectivity System that enables phone calls, navigation and GoPro controls.

When it is launched in India in 2022, the new Triumph Tiger 1200 will rival the BMW R 1250 GS, the Ducati Multistrada V4 and the Honda Africa Twin, with prices expected to be in the Rs 18-21 lakh range (ex-showroom).

