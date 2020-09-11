Friday, September 11, 2020Back to
New Triumph Rocket 3 GT debuts in India at Rs 18.40 lakh: All you need to know

Triumph Motorcycles India will be offering 50 Rocket 3 accessories like luggage, accessories and more.


OverdriveSep 11, 2020 10:19:13 IST

Triumph Motorcycles has launched their flagship offering, the Rocket 3 in the GT version, priced at Rs 18.40 lakh.  The company already offers the roadster version R in India, that was launched at Rs 18 lakh. Similar to the R, the GT too is being brought to the country through the CBU route. We expect the deliveries of the 2020 Rocket 3 GT to start by the end of this month.

Triumph Rocket 3 GT

The Rocket 3 GT features a more relaxed stance and comes with feet-forward footrests, and a touring style handlebar. This one also gets a more comfortable seating, backrest for the pillion, taller flyscreen and heated grips. Also, the footrest positions for the pillion can be adjusted. Both the motorcycles are based on the same platform but get a set of aesthetic changes that make them target two different styles of riders. The 2020 Rocket 3 GT will be available in Silver Ice and Storm Grey or Phantom Black colour options.

 

The all-new 2500 cc Rocket 3 triple power plant makes 167 PS of power at 6,000rpm, which is a 11 percent increase from the previous. However, the engine still makes 14PS lower than that of the Rocket 3 TFC. The 2,458cc motor puts out 221 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.  That's a massive 71 percent more than the closest competition, claims Triumph. Compared to the previous, the new motor features tweaked crankcase, balances shafts and dry-sump lubrication system. The large displacement engine is mated to a new 6-speed transmission along with a hydraulically actuated clutch with torque assist for lesser efforts in clutch operation.

Triumph Motorcycles India will be offering 50 Rocket 3 accessories, from a full new range of luggage to accessories for more comfort and practicality, style and security. There is also a new Inspiration Kit called the Highway.

 

