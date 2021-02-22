tech2 News Staff

The 2021 Tata Safari has been launched in India, with prices ranging from Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Tata chose to revive the iconic Safari nameplate for its brand-new, three-row flagship SUV, which was originally showcased as the Tata Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020. Deliveries of the new Safari commence today, and Tata has also introduced an ‘Adventure Persona’ edition of the new Safari, which sports a ‘tropical blue’ paint job, blacked-out exterior elements and an ‘Earthy Brown’ interior colour scheme.

2021 Tata Safari: Interior, dimensions and powertrain

In terms of size, the new Tata Safari is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier (which it shares its Omega architecture with), and distinguishes itself with a new chrome grille, larger 18-inch alloy wheels and a more upright tail section.

The Safari mirrors the Harrier’s dashboard layout, but features an oyster white colour scheme and an ash wood insert on the dash. The Safari will be offered in 6- and 7-seat forms, with the 6-seat version getting captain chairs for the middle row, and will also feature an electronic parking brake, front, side and curtain airbags, terrain response modes and a panoramic sunroof. A total of six trim levels will be on offer - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+. At launch, the automatic gearbox version will only be available in XM, XZ and XZ+ trims.

The 2021 Tata Safari gets the company’s Intelligent Real-Time Assist (iRA) suite of features. iRA – which is available on the Tata Nexon and Tata Altroz iTurbo – packs a host of connected car features such as geo-fencing, real-time vehicle tracking, remote lock/unlock, headlight operation and immobilisation, to name a few. The system will receive over-the-air updates, and also packs navigation by What3Words.

2021 Tata Safari engine and gearbox details

The Safari will have the same 170hp, 2.0-litre Kryotec turbo-diesel that powers the Harrier, and will also borrow the 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque convertor automatic from the 5-seat SUV. Tata has also previously said the Safari’s Omega architecture can accommodate a four-wheel-drive system, and that it will consider producing a 4x4 version of the new Safari if there is sufficient demand.

2021 Tata Safari expected price and rivals

For now, the 2021 Tata Safari will only have to contend with the Hector Plus and the XUV500, but Mahindra is readying the next-gen XUV500 for launch in the coming months. Also expected later this year is Hyundai’s new 7-seat SUV based on the second-gen Creta.

After the Safari, Tata Motors is lining up the HBX mini-SUV for launch in the coming months.