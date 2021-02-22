Monday, February 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

New Tata Safari launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh; offered in six trims

Prices for the new Tata Safari go all the way up to Rs 21.45 lakh.


tech2 News StaffFeb 22, 2021 11:38:29 IST

The 2021 Tata Safari has been launched in India, with prices ranging from Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Tata chose to revive the iconic Safari nameplate for its brand-new, three-row flagship SUV, which was originally showcased as the Tata Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020. Deliveries of the new Safari commence today, and Tata has also introduced an ‘Adventure Persona’ edition of the new Safari, which sports a ‘tropical blue’ paint job, blacked-out exterior elements and an ‘Earthy Brown’ interior colour scheme.

2021 Tata Safari: Interior, dimensions and powertrain

In terms of size, the new Tata Safari is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier (which it shares its Omega architecture with), and distinguishes itself with a new chrome grille, larger 18-inch alloy wheels and a more upright tail section.

The Safari mirrors the Harrier’s dashboard layout, but features an oyster white colour scheme and an ash wood insert on the dash. The Safari will be offered in 6- and 7-seat forms, with the 6-seat version getting captain chairs for the middle row, and will also feature an electronic parking brake, front, side and curtain airbags, terrain response modes and a panoramic sunroof. A total of six trim levels will be on offer - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+. At launch, the automatic gearbox version will only be available in XM, XZ and XZ+ trims.

New Tata Safari launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh; offered in six trims

The Tata Safari is available in six- and seven-seat forms. Image: Overdrive/Rajeev Gaikwad

The 2021 Tata Safari gets the company’s Intelligent Real-Time Assist (iRA) suite of features. iRA – which is available on the Tata Nexon and Tata Altroz iTurbo – packs a host of connected car features such as geo-fencing, real-time vehicle tracking, remote lock/unlock, headlight operation and immobilisation, to name a few. The system will receive over-the-air updates, and also packs navigation by What3Words.

2021 Tata Safari engine and gearbox details

The Safari will have the same 170hp, 2.0-litre Kryotec turbo-diesel that powers the Harrier, and will also borrow the 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque convertor automatic from the 5-seat SUV. Tata has also previously said the Safari’s Omega architecture can accommodate a four-wheel-drive system, and that it will consider producing a 4x4 version of the new Safari if there is sufficient demand.

2021 Tata Safari expected price and rivals

For now, the 2021 Tata Safari will only have to contend with the Hector Plus and the XUV500, but Mahindra is readying the next-gen XUV500 for launch in the coming months. Also expected later this year is Hyundai’s new 7-seat SUV based on the second-gen Creta.
After the Safari, Tata Motors is lining up the HBX mini-SUV for launch in the coming months.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Tata Safari

Tata Safari 2021 India launch highlights: New Safari prices start at an introductory Rs 14.69 lakh

Feb 22, 2021
Tata Safari 2021 India launch highlights: New Safari prices start at an introductory Rs 14.69 lakh
New Tata Safari review: It’s so much better that it’s not the same

Tata Safari

New Tata Safari review: It’s so much better that it’s not the same

Feb 16, 2021

science

UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Global Warming

UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Feb 22, 2021
Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

Magnetic Poles

Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

Feb 22, 2021
UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Environment

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Feb 19, 2021
Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021