New Skoda Octavia Sportline debuts, packs spiced-up looks and adjustable suspension

This is the first time Skoda has introduced a ‘Sportline’ version of the Octavia.


OverdriveApr 12, 2021 11:38:54 IST

Ahead of the India launch of the fourth-gen Skoda Octavia, the 2021 Skoda Octavia Sportline has debuted in Europe. This is the first time the Octavia has been given the Sportline treatment, with changes in line with the Skoda Superb Sportline available here. The Skoda Octavia Sportline sits below the RS version and comes with the grille surround, front splitter and Skoda lettering blacked out. Other changes are the Sportline fender badges, blacked-out lower grille element with chrome highlighting and a black rear spoiler.

A set of 17-inch alloy wheels come as standard, with black metallic 18-inch Vega wheels and an exclusive 19-inch black polished Taurus alloys available as options.

Skoda could introduce the new Skoda Octavia Sportline in India some time down the road. Image: Skoda

The interiors of the Octavia Sportline are done up with piano black elements and with a fabric finish to the dashboard. The sports seats come with integrated headrests and are done up in the breathable ThermoFlux upholstery. Finally, the Sportline returns to a three-spoke steering wheel, and also carries Sportline lettering and Octavia-branded scuff plates.

Mechanically, the Octavia Sportline come with the DCC Dynamic Chassis Control adjustable damping system from the RS.

The engine options mirror that of the standard Skoda Octavia. A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol puts our 150 hp and 250 Nm while the 2.0-litre turbo makes 190 hp and 320 Nm. The top-spec plug-in hybrid puts out a combined 204 hp and 350 Nm, pairing a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with a 13 kWh electric motor. The 2.0-litre diesel can be had in three power outputs – 115 hp, 150 hp and 200 hp, while a CNG version makes 130 hp.

The top-spec petrol and diesel engines get the seven-speed DCT and AWD as standard while the middle engine options can be had optionally with the auto. The standard gearbox option is a six-speed manual.
The Skoda Octavia Sportline could eventually come to the Indian market, once the new-gen Octavia launches here. Although, this will more likely be a visual upgrade like the Superb Sportline, with the adjustable chassis system likely to be dropped to keep costs in check.

