tech2 News Staff

It’s time to welcome the latest avatar of one of India’s most-loved motoring icons – the new-generation 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350, which has been launched today at a starting price of Rs 1,84,374. The new-gen Classic 350 will be available with single- and dual-channel ABS options, with a choice of Halcyon, Chrome, Dark, Signals and Redditch colour schemes. Prices for the single-tone Redditch range starts at Rs 1,84,374, with the Halcyon range priced from Rs 1,93,123, the armed forces-inspired Signals range priced from Rs 2,04,367, the Dark range priced from Rs 2,11,465 and the range-topping Chrome range priced from Rs 2,51,118 (all prices ex-showroom, Chennai).

Being the second model based on Royal Enfield’s J platform, the 2022 Classic 350 is all-new under the skin, even though in pure design and styling terms, it doesn’t stray too far from the outgoing bike. There’s a subtle visual update with fresh styling cues thrown in, and Royal Enfield has also revealed the motorcycle will be available with both wire-spoke wheels as well as alloy wheels, depending on the variant.

The Classic 350 uses an all-new chassis, and carries over the Meteor 350’s 349 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of torque. It gets 41 mm telescopic forks, adjustable rear shock absorbers, larger disc brakes (300 mm front, 270 mm rear), single- and dual-channel ABS (depending on the variant) and the company’s new Tripper Bluetooth-enabled navigation system with a full-colour display.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will continue to rival the likes of the Honda H'ness CB 350 and the Jawa range of motorcycles.