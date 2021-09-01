Wednesday, September 01, 2021Back to
New Royal Enfield Classic 350 India launch LIVE blog: Price announcement event begins, watch it HERE

tech2 News StaffSep 01, 2021 11:29:20 IST

The new-generation 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be the second model to be based on Royal Enfield’s J platform after the Meteor 350.

  • 11:32 (IST)

    2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launch begins!

    Royal Enfield chief Siddhartha Lal kicks off the launch of the new-gen Classic 350 by mentioning this year marks 120 years of Royal Enfield.

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Watch the launch of the 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350

    You can follow the live stream of the launch of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 right here.

  • 11:00 (IST)

    2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350: New under the skin

    Being the second model to be based on Royal Enfield’s J platform, the 2022 Classic 350 is all-new under the skin, with a new chassis.

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Welcome to the launch of the 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350!

    Good morning, folks! Welcome to Tech2's live coverage of the arrival of the new-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350. The launch event begins in about an hour from now, so stay tuned as we bring you all the updates LIVE from the launch.

It’s almost time to welcome the latest avatar of one of India’s most-loved motoring icons – the new-generation 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched today. Over the years, the Classic 350 has established itself as a pillar of strength for Royal Enfield, consistently finding buyers and establishing itself as the default pick for anyone wanting a retro-style, mid-sized motorcycle. Royal Enfield has embarked on a journey to further enhance its offerings, with the Meteor 350 being the first of several new-generation products the company has lined up for India and overseas markets. The Classic 350 is set to follow in the same direction.

Being the second model to be based on Royal Enfield’s J platform, the 2022 Classic 350 is all-new under the skin, even though in pure design and styling terms, it’s unlikely to stray too far from the outgoing bike. Expect to see a subtle visual update with some fresh styling cues thrown in, and Royal Enfield has also revealed the motorcycle will be available with both wire-spoke wheels as well as alloy wheels, depending on the variant.

The Classic 350 uses an all-new chassis, and is expected to carry over the Meteor 350’s 349 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of torque. It’s also likely to have telescopic forks, adjustable rear shock absorbers, larger disc brakes, single- and dual-channel ABS (depending on the variant) and the company’s new Tripper Bluetooth-enabled navigation system.

Expect the 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350’s prices to range from Rs 1.90 – 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom).



