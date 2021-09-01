Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

It’s almost time to welcome the latest avatar of one of India’s most-loved motoring icons – the new-generation 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched today. Over the years, the Classic 350 has established itself as a pillar of strength for Royal Enfield, consistently finding buyers and establishing itself as the default pick for anyone wanting a retro-style, mid-sized motorcycle. Royal Enfield has embarked on a journey to further enhance its offerings, with the Meteor 350 being the first of several new-generation products the company has lined up for India and overseas markets. The Classic 350 is set to follow in the same direction.

Being the second model to be based on Royal Enfield’s J platform, the 2022 Classic 350 is all-new under the skin, even though in pure design and styling terms, it’s unlikely to stray too far from the outgoing bike. Expect to see a subtle visual update with some fresh styling cues thrown in, and Royal Enfield has also revealed the motorcycle will be available with both wire-spoke wheels as well as alloy wheels, depending on the variant.

The Classic 350 uses an all-new chassis, and is expected to carry over the Meteor 350’s 349 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of torque. It’s also likely to have telescopic forks, adjustable rear shock absorbers, larger disc brakes, single- and dual-channel ABS (depending on the variant) and the company’s new Tripper Bluetooth-enabled navigation system.

Expect the 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350’s prices to range from Rs 1.90 – 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom).