Wednesday, September 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 India launch highlights: Prices for new-gen Classic 350 start at Rs 1,84,374

tech2 News StaffSep 01, 2021 11:48:11 IST

The new-generation 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be the second model to be based on Royal Enfield’s J platform after the Meteor 350.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 11:58 (IST)

    New Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in India, prices start at Rs 1,84,374: Check variants, features- Technology News, Firstpost

    The new-generation 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has an all-new chassis, and carries over the 349 cc engine that debuted with the Meteor 350.

    www.firstpost.com

  • 11:55 (IST)

    New Royal Enfield Classic 350 review goes live at 1pm!

    Our full review of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be published today at 1 pm, so make sure you check back for our thoughts on the new-gen C350.

  • 11:47 (IST)

    New Royal Enfield Classic 350 prices

    Here's a closer look at all the versions of the Classic 350, along with their prices, which start at Rs 1,84,374 (ex-showroom, Chennai). 

  • 11:44 (IST)

    New Royal Enfield Classic 350 colour options

    The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be available in a total of five versions and 11 colourways. 

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Your first look at the new Royal Enfield Classic 350!

    Here it is! This is the all-new Classic 350. More details to follow.

  • 11:32 (IST)

    2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launch begins!

    Royal Enfield chief Siddhartha Lal kicks off the launch of the new-gen Classic 350 by mentioning this year marks 120 years of Royal Enfield.

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Watch the launch of the 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350

    You can follow the live stream of the launch of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 right here.

  • 11:00 (IST)

    2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350: New under the skin

    Being the second model to be based on Royal Enfield’s J platform, the 2022 Classic 350 is all-new under the skin, with a new chassis.

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Welcome to the launch of the 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350!

    Good morning, folks! Welcome to Tech2's live coverage of the arrival of the new-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350. The launch event begins in about an hour from now, so stay tuned as we bring you all the updates LIVE from the launch.

    • read more

It’s almost time to welcome the latest avatar of one of India’s most-loved motoring icons – the new-generation 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched today. Over the years, the Classic 350 has established itself as a pillar of strength for Royal Enfield, consistently finding buyers and establishing itself as the default pick for anyone wanting a retro-style, mid-sized motorcycle. Royal Enfield has embarked on a journey to further enhance its offerings, with the Meteor 350 being the first of several new-generation products the company has lined up for India and overseas markets. The Classic 350 is set to follow in the same direction.

Being the second model to be based on Royal Enfield’s J platform, the 2022 Classic 350 is all-new under the skin, even though in pure design and styling terms, it’s unlikely to stray too far from the outgoing bike. Expect to see a subtle visual update with some fresh styling cues thrown in, and Royal Enfield has also revealed the motorcycle will be available with both wire-spoke wheels as well as alloy wheels, depending on the variant.

The Classic 350 uses an all-new chassis, and is expected to carry over the Meteor 350’s 349 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of torque. It’s also likely to have telescopic forks, adjustable rear shock absorbers, larger disc brakes, single- and dual-channel ABS (depending on the variant) and the company’s new Tripper Bluetooth-enabled navigation system.

Expect the 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350’s prices to range from Rs 1.90 – 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom).



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10


also see

Royal Enfield Classic 350

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in India, prices start at Rs 1,84,374: Check variants, features

Sep 01, 2021
New Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in India, prices start at Rs 1,84,374: Check variants, features

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021