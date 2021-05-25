tech2 News Staff

After a fairly long wait for its arrival, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA has finally been launched in India, with introductory prices for Mercedes’ smallest SUV starting at Rs 42.10 lakh. The entry point to Mercedes’ SUV line-up, the first-generation GLA was launched in India in 2014, and was on sale in our market till early last year, when it was finally phased out. Now, the second-generation model is here, and is available in a total of three variants – GLA 200 (Rs 42.10 lakh), GLA 220 d (Rs 43.70 lakh) and GLA 220d 4Matic (Rs 46.70 lakh). These are introductory prices valid till 30 June, and will rise by as much as Rs 1.5 lakh from 1 July.

Mercedes-Benz India has also taken this opportunity to launch the new-generation AMG GLA 35 performance SUV, which is priced at Rs 57.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The AMG GLA 35 is the third AMG model to be produced at Mercedes’ plant in Chakan, near Pune, and costs a touch over Rs 1 lakh more than the AMG A 35 sedan, which it shares its powertrain with. It packs the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque, an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, can do 0-100 kph in 5.1 seconds and top out at 250 kph.

Based on the same MFA 2 platform as the A-Class Limousine launched earlier this year, the second-generation GLA is slightly shorter in length than its predecessor, but adopts a far bolder design language, with a more upright and SUV-like stance, instead of the first-gen model’s low-slung crossover look. A longer wheelbase and increased width promise to liberate more interior space for the new GLA. Wheel sizes range from 18- to 19-inches, and all-LED lighting comes standard.

On the inside, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA features the new-gen MBUX infotainment system, and two 10.25-inch screens – one that serves as the full-digital instruments display, and another is the touchscreen for the infotainment. Also part of the package are dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, powered front seats with memory function, wireless smartphone charging, powered tailgate, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, NFC compatibility, onboard navigation and connected car tech (Mercedes me connect).

In terms of powertrains, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA comes with two main choices – a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine making 163 hp and 250 Nm of torque in the GLA 200, and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel producing 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque in the GLA 220 d.

A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is what the GLA 200 gets, while the GLA 220 d gets an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. 0-100 kph takes a claimed 8.7 seconds in the GLA 200 and 7.4 seconds in the GLA 220 d. The diesel GLA is also available with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, and that’s the variant that gets black sports seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel and 19-inch alloys; it can do 0-100 kph in 7.3 seconds. All three versions have a top speed of over 200 kph.

There are a total of four driving modes on offer with the new GLA – Sport, Eco, Dynamic and Individual. The GLA 220 d 4Matic gets an additional ‘Off-road’ mode, which alters power delivery and ABS controls to make light off-roading easier.

In terms of safety kit, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA comes with the company’s Pre-Safe system, a tyre pressure monitor, cruise control, autonomous braking (Active Brake Assist), an Active Bonnet feature to protect pedestrians in case of an accident, and in addition to a slew of airbags, also packs in a knee bag for the driver.

The 2021 GLA is one of several key models Mercedes-Benz has lined up for India this year. Also expected to join the line-up soon are the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, as well as the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS.