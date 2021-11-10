Wednesday, November 10, 2021Back to
New Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched in India, priced from Rs 4.99 lakh: Check variant-wise prices, specs, features

Equipped with the new K10C engine, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 26.68 kpl, the highest of any petrol car in India.


tech2 News StaffNov 10, 2021 14:12:30 IST

At last, Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new, second-generation Celerio in India, with prices for the hatchback starting at Rs 4.99 lakh. There are four main trim levels to choose from with the new Celerio - LXi (Rs 4.99 lakh), VXi (Rs 5.63 lakh), ZXi (Rs 5.94 lakh), ZXi+ (Rs 6.44 lakh). In addition to the standard manual gearbox variants, the new Celerio will also be offered with an automated manual transmission (AMT) option on all variants except the base LXi model - the VXi AMT is priced at Rs 6.13 lakh, the ZXi AMT is priced at Rs 6.44 lakh while the top-spec ZXi+ AMT costs Rs 6.94 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki has sold close to 6 lakh units of the first-gen Celerio since its launch in 2014; the Celerio accounted for 20 percent market share in its segment.

The second-gen Celerio measures in at 3,695 mm in length, 1,655 mm in width, 1,555 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,435 mm. With an increase in overall dimensions, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio (based on the fifth-gen Heartect platform) is said to offer increased space for passengers, and also has a 313-litre boot - 40 percent larger than the outgoing Celerio's boot.

The new Celerio is 55 mm wider than the outgoing model. Image: Tech2

The new Celerio is 55 mm wider than the outgoing model. Image: Tech2

On the inside, the new Celerio has a fully redesigned dashboard that incorporates a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system and new AC vents. Features include a push-button start, keyless entry with a smart key, 60:40 split rear seats, steering-mounted audio controls and a height-adjustable driver's seat. In terms of safety, the new Celerio gets dual airbags and ABS as standard, and the AMT version also comes with hill-hold assist, which Maruti says is a segment-first.

A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be offered with higher variants of the new Celerio. Image: Maruti Suzuki

A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be offered with higher variants of the new Celerio. Image: Maruti Suzuki

The second-gen Celerio is the first Maruti Suzuki model to be equipped with the K10C petrol engine that brings a 23 percent improvement in fuel economy over the outgoing Celerio. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder K10C engine in the new Celerio makes 68 hp and 89 Nm of torque. The ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure is rated at 26.68 kpl for the VXi AMT version, 26 kpl for the ZXi AMT and ZXi+ AMT versions, 25.23 kpl for the LXi, VXi and ZXi MT variants and 24.97 kpl for the ZXi+ MT version.

The engine features Dual VVT, a cooled EGR and idle start-stop tech. Maruti Suzuki India Limited MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa confirmed the K10C engine will also be introduced on other Maruti Suzuki models going forward. Maruti Suzuki also confirmed a CNG-powered version of the new Celerio will be introduced in the time to come.

There will be a total of six colour options available with the new Celerio - Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, Speedy Blue and Caffeine Brown. It will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Tiago and Hyundai Santro.

