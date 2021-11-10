Wednesday, November 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio launch live blog: ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure is 26.68 kpl

tech2 News StaffNov 10, 2021 12:44:04 IST

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is said to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country, with an expected ARAI efficiency figure of close to 26 kpl.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 12:53 (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Details of the K10C engine

    The 1.0-litre K10C engine in the new Celerio makes 66 hp and 89 Nm of torque, and will be paired with a manual gearbox (AMT to be available too). Emissions rated at 88.86 gm per kilometre. The engine features Dual VVT and a cooled EGR.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Fuel efficiency

    Maruti Suzuki has revealed the new Celerio has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 26.68 kpl, which makes it India's most frugal petrol car. 

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio: The journey so far

    Maruti Suzuki has sold close to 6 lakh units of the first-gen Celerio since its launch in 2014; the Celerio accounted for 20 percent market share in its segment.

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio debuts K10C engine

    The second-gen Celerio is the first Maruti Suzuki model to be equipped with the K10C petrol engine (that brings a 23 percent improvement in fuel economy over the outgoing Celerio), which will make it the most fuel-efficient petrol car on sale in India. Ayukawa confirms the K10C engine will also be introduced on other Maruti Suzuki models.

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Ayukawa says small cars 'vital' to growth

    MSIL MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa says the small car segment is crucial to further grow volumes in the Indian car market, and the new Celerio is a step in that direction. 

  • 12:26 (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Launch gets underway

    Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, begins the launch of the new Celerio by mentioning that this is the company's first physical launch since the 2020 Auto Expo, and that progress over the last year was blunted by the COVID-19 outbreak, and the global semiconductor shortage. 

  • 12:10 (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Engine and fuel efficiency

    The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is set to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Dual Jet petrol engine with Dual VVT making close to 70 hp. With an expected ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 26 kpl, Maruti Suzuki says the new Celerio will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country.

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio: The platform

    Expected to be based on the company's lightweight Heartect platform that also forms the basis of a number of Maruti Suzuki models (such as the Dzire, Swift, Baleno and more), the new Celerio is likely to be a little bit larger than its predecessor.

  • 11:19 (IST)

    2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio launch: The countdown begins

    We're less than an hour away from the launch of the second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio! Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates LIVE from the launch event. 

    • read more

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will finally be launched today, with the unveil event set to get underway at 12:15 pm IST. Originally scheduled to arrive sometime in September, the new Celerio's launch was delayed owing to semiconductor shortages and the resulting impact on vehicle production, but Maruti Suzuki has finally opened bookings for the second-generation model, with the booking amount set at Rs 11,000.

Expected to be based on the company's lightweight Heartect platform that also forms the basis of a number of Maruti Suzuki models (such as the Dzire, Swift, Baleno and more), the new Celerio is likely to be a little bit larger than its predecessor, which will spell an increase in interior room, and will also get a fully new dashboard with a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment system.

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is set to be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Dual Jet petrol engine with Dual VVT making close to 70 hp. With an expected ARAI fuel efficiency figure of 26 kpl, Maruti Suzuki says the new Celerio will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country. A five-speed manual will be offered as standard, alongside am automated manual transmission, or as Maruti calls it, AGS.

In its latest iteration, the Celerio will sport sweptback headlights and a smaller mesh grille, bisected by a strip that connects the headlights. The unfussy front bumper houses a small central air intake flanked by circular fog lamps, and viewed from the side, the 2021 Celerio has no real design flourishes to speak of, lacking the strong character line of the current model, which originates at the front fender and stretches back to the tail-lights. Also worth noting are the flap-type door handles, which replace the pull-type handles seen on the current car.

Expect the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio’s prices to be in the Rs 4.80-6.20 lakh (ex-showroom).



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


also see

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio bookings open, launch expected on 10 November: Here’s all you need to know

Nov 02, 2021
New Maruti Suzuki Celerio bookings open, launch expected on 10 November: Here’s all you need to know

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021